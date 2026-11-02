By Amit H L

The National PENSION System (NPS) offers two broad investment frameworks for non-government subscribers: Common Schemes and the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF). Under Common Schemes, subscribers can choose Active Choice, where they manage their own asset allocation, or Auto Choice, where a lifecycle fund adjusts allocation according to age and risk profile. Under Active Choice or the LC75 lifecycle option, equity exposure can go up to 75%. MSF offers additional options, including aggressive schemes with equity exposure of up to 100%. These may appeal to investors seeking higher growth potential but carry greater market risk.

An investor who selects 75% equity under a Common Scheme or up to 100% under an aggressive MSF scheme and leaves it unchanged until retirement may face substantial corpus erosion if markets fall sharply before exit. Conversely, a very conservative allocation early in a 20-year investment journey may limit long-term growth.

The crucial review

Investors should begin planning their exit strategy at least five years before retirement. Depending on their circumstances, someone with 75% equity may gradually reduce exposure towards 35%, and potentially 25% closer to retirement. This is more relevant to investors in aggressive MSF schemes with 90–100% equity exposure. They should consider transitioning to a suitable Common Scheme option, where the equity-debt allocation can be managed more deliberately, subject to applicable NPS rules.

Consider an investor contributing Rs 10,000 per month, increasing the contribution by 7% annually, for 15 years. Assuming a 12% annual return, monthly compounding and investments at the beginning of each month, the corpus could grow to Rs 69.3 lakh. If contributions stop and the corpus earns an assumed 9% annually for another five years, with equity exposure gradually reduced, it could reach Rs 1.07 crore by year 20.

Now imagine equity remains at 75%, or higher under an MSF scheme. A market downturn two years before exit causes the overall portfolio to fall by 15%. The corpus would then need to gain 17.6% just to recover. Gradually reducing equity exposure may help manage this risk, but it cannot eliminate it.

Reducing equity involves a trade-off: markets may rise afterwards, making the decision appear premature. But retirement planning is not about chasing the highest possible return in the final years. It is about protecting the accumulated wealth.

Plan the exit

NPS offers flexibility, but it works best with discipline. Subscribers who prefer not to manage allocation themselves can consider an appropriate lifecycle fund. Those choosing active choice or aggressive MSF schemes must take greater responsibility for reviewing risk and planning their transition towards retirement. The objective is not to maximise returns at every stage. It is to build a retirement corpus, manage risk as retirement approaches, and protect the money that will support life after work.

The writer is founder and CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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