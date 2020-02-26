Your Money: Why you need to diversify your asset classes across geographies

Historical data show that no country has consistently been the top performer.

By Gautam Kumar

It is undoubtedly important to diversify your money so that in case something goes wrong with one asset class, the other one will hold up your portfolio returns and thus minimise the drawdown.

However, in a scenario where a country is undergoing political or economic turmoil, or perhaps a situation that China is currently facing, there is high probability of all the asset classes not performing well. In that case what should an investor do? What options are they left with?

Have you ever thought of diversifying across geographies/countries? The next question obviously would be that does it really help?

Historical data show that no country has consistently been the top performer. Brazil and China saw 2-3 years of consistency in returns and have been top performers but have been consistent in being worst performer as well. Out of 20 years, Brazil and China has outperformed other countries six and four times respectively, the highest among any of them. They underperformed as well five and seven times respectively, the highest among any of them.

Stay diversified

It is next to impossible to gauge when a particular country will rebound or till when it will be able to sustain its performance. So, better be diversified. Nifty 50 delivered single digit return of 9.5% in US dollar terms in 2019 while if one would have invested equally across geographies, returns would have almost doubled. Also, it is interesting to see that during these years if one would have tried to time the market and missed the top performer, how much extra loss one would have made or would have failed to generate extra alpha.

Another point to note is drawdowns. Higher drawdown means lower compounding effect. If your investments fell by 20% in a year, it has to deliver 25% to bounce back at the same level. Hence, diversifying helps in lower drawdowns and faster compounding.

Third point is that there are a lot many success stories across the globe which over the years have redefined themselves from a product or service provider to a global brand.

Fourth and the last point is that some companies in which we invest are available at a much lower price (i.e. low price-to-earnings ratio) compared to their Indian counterpart, with revenues spread out across the globe.

India is at the ninth position among top 10 countries by market capitalisation which constitutes almost 80% of the world’s market capitalisation. India accounts for just 2.5% of global m-cap. So, why not spread your investments internationally when we are just a drop in the ocean. Also, the Indian investor can gain from US dollar appreciation which has appreciated by 2.5% on CAGR basis in past 20 years.

Last but not the least, investors are suggested to consult their financial advisors before investing in international funds as per their risk appetite.