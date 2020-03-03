Your Money: Why women need to be in charge of their own money

It is thus essential for a woman to acquire investing skills for consistent prosperity and wealth creation.

By Sneha Joshi

Gone are the days when women earned less as compared to men and when women were reluctant to take risks. In today’s world, more women are highly educated and have greater participation in the workforce. As a result, the percentage of financially independent women has increased rapidly. It is thus essential for a woman to acquire investing skills for consistent prosperity and wealth creation.

Evolution of society and modernism has to lead to women empowerment. Thus, investing is no longer restricted to a male’s decision alone. Although, women today still play an insignificant role in investment decisions in India, this trend is changing fast. On a household level, women have been dissuaded from handling money matters and the awareness about investment decisions is minimal. Today, about 45% of women take the decisions with their spouse, father or significant other. This scenario needs to change for the well-being of the women.

Apart from gender equality, there are more compelling reasons why women should take charge of their savings.

Sincerity and consistency

Women are sincere and consistent about working towards achieving their goals. Women are more disciplined comparatively and hence, investing via systematic investment plans (SIPs) is the best way for them to invest their savings in a disciplined and consistent way.

Women are often criticised for being less aggressive. Well, it is simple. They take less risk, they worry less, they trade less and they earn more. Since the focus usually is long term for women, they take their time to do detailed research, remain patient and often buy to hold.

Diversification of portfolio

The maternal instinct in every woman works in her favour while investing. In order to minimise losses, women are more receptive towards professional advice offered by experts. Women rarely lose focus of their ultimate goal and hence, instead of speculation, they incorporate diversification in their investment strategy. The Forum of Sustainable and Responsible Investment has advocated that women outperform men by a considerable margin when it comes to investment decisions.

Longevity and survival

Women tend to live longer than men. Women tend to leave the workforce earlier than men to shoulder family responsibilities. Hence, it is imperative that women should start saving early as they would need a larger retirement corpus for survival.

In the changing social system in India, women are single by choice, aren’t tolerating unhappy marriages anymore or are single parents. Thus it is essential that every woman is aware of her finances and knows how to manage them. Today, around 57% of women entrepreneurs are sole decision makers of their finances, while the rest take the decisions with their spouse, father or significant other.

Role models

Lastly, trust and emotions are crucial drivers in women’s decision making. Women can connect with and trust a role model and follow her footsteps to begin investing. Women have the ability to work in an adverse situation, and the potential to create history and secure their future with smart investing skills.

The writer is associate fund manager, Quantum Mutual Fund