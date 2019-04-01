Your Money: Term deposit rates grow marginally

Spreads for PSU banks remained flat m-o-m at 55 bps in January 2019 while that of private banks decreased 20 bps m-o-m to 0.5%.

As per the latest data by RBI, term deposit rates saw a modest 5 bps increase in January 2019 to 6.9% (up 20 bps since March 2018/35 bps yoy). Term deposit rates had seen strong upward movement from November 2017 to March 2018 by 20 bps to 6.7% but were flat thereafter with a marginal 15 bps rise until September 2018 to 6.8% and additional 10 bps over 3QFY19. Wholesale deposit cost (as measured by CD rates) has seen a robust increase in March 2019 (50 bps). Average term deposit rates are broadly similar to term deposit rates (1-2 years) offered by most banks today; slightly lower than rates offered by small finance banks (SFBs). Deposit rates are expected to remain stable over the near term, though gradual rise in the CD ratio may push some private banks to raise deposit rates in an environment of strong loan growth.

Increase in fresh lending rates

Fresh lending rates increased 15 bps m-o-m to 9.9% in January 2019 after recording a marginal decline in December 2018. PSU banks recorded 7 bps m-o-m increase in fresh lending rates to 9.5% while that of private banks saw a strong increase at 20 bps m-o-m to 10.7%. Weighted average lending rates were flat m-o-m at 10.4%; similar to the last few six months.

Increase in MCLR rates slowed down in 4QFY19 post robust increase during May-September 2018. MCLR rates were however flat m-o-m in February 2019 for private banks at 9.3% and at ~8.8% for PSU banks. Some banks have decreased MCLR rates by 5-10 bps in March 2019. With deposit rates broadly stable, a swift rise in MCLR rates is less likely.

Gap between outstanding lending rates and fresh loans decreases

NIM compression less worrying in the short term

The gap between weighted average lending rates and fresh lending rates narrowed from peak values of 85-95 bps in 3QFY19 to 50 bps. Increase in fresh lending rates is unlikely from here onwards as most companies focus on higher share of low yielding retail products and lending to better rated corporates.