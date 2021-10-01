Your Money: Strategies to follow in binary options trading

The best way is to go with the trends because asset prices move according to trends. But, remember no matter the trend, it will not have a straight line moving up or down.

Trading is one way to make money through investment. However, binary options trading is a good way to have the skin in the game. Trade requires a plan, regardless of the derivative.

If you approach a trade when you don’t have a working plan, you will likely lose your money. You need to have the right plan, with entry and exit. You also need to set your monetary goals. It’s your job to have the right trading tools available and make an informed decision. That’s because trading is a gamble, and you have to win.

In addition, with the right trading strategies, you cannot make an emotional decision. Strategies allow you not to bet more money than you can afford to lose. Trading binary options require you to be more careful. The instrument is easy to trade, but you can lose your money with poor decisions.

Trends

The best way is to go with the trends because asset prices move according to trends. But, remember no matter the trend, it will not have a straight line moving up or down.

News events

You have to keep following news events every day to make good profits. This method is better and easier than having to perform technical analysis.

Straddle strategy

This is a strategy to combine with a news strategy. You must make straddle trades before a vital announcement. The asset value will likely increase after an announcement—even for a short period. However, you need to buy an option when expecting the price will back down again. This strategy will leverage the swings you find in a trend. Therefore, you can make money, whether the price rises or falls. It is the most consistent profit-making method – even when the market is volatile.

Pinocchio strategy

This strategy focuses on a deliberate bet against the trend. Perhaps there is an asset having an upward trend; then you need to put an option where you expect its price to fall. If you are a beginner, you can apply this strategy. But you need to have an understanding of the asset for this strategy to work.

Fundamental analysis

Fundamental analysis will aim to make you gain assets you will benefit from. You have to perform an in-depth review of the company or its assets. Then, place a low-risk trade to know what will happen. Again, trade an amount you know that you’re willing to lose. After the trade has expired, it’s then you can know whether you will make money through the asset or trade larger amounts.

Source: Tax Guru