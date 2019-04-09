Your money: Six reasons why outlook for corporate profits is better now

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 1:23 AM

The leakage of earnings to oil is still a concern and should be monitored for near-term earnings performance. If the rupee gains in real effective terms, it could prove to be a headwind for earnings.

corporate profits, RBI, public sector investment, elections, corporate capex, GDP growth,Six reasons why outlook for corporate profits is better now

After a long period of earnings recession, corporate margins may be entering a positive territory. Here are six reasons why the outlook for profits is turning positive:

The rupee is no longer overvalued
The real effective exchange rate is closer to fair value, albeit still over. The leakage of earnings to oil is still a concern and should be monitored for near-term earnings performance. If the rupee gains in real effective terms, it could prove to be a headwind for earnings. We argue that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has erred on the side of caution as it adjusted monetary policy to achieve its inflation target (thus resulting in forecasts that were higher than actual inflation). With headline inflation below target, the RBI may be more inclined to reduce real rates.

Start of a new investment cycle
The government has counter cyclically spent on investments directly over the past few quarters. Thus, public sector investment spending is at multi-year highs (including all public entities – the Central, state government and public sector enterprises). At the same time, capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector is rising. So is asset turnover, a broader signal for greater utilisation.

With real growth hovering around 7%, capacity utilisation could top 90% in the coming two years, levels from where output increases become more difficult. Thus, capex has to happen now assuming an average two-year build period. We think that once the dust settles on elections, corporate capex will start a fresh cycle from fairly depressed levels. Indeed, our AlphaWise work reaffirms this view.

Risk appetite is coming back
Corporate balance sheets have been restructured over the past three years and debt to equity is now rising again.

Return of pricing power in 2020
With the depletion of capital stock, even a small acceleration in demand would result in higher pricing in several domestic sectors. We are already seeing this in banking, hotels, airlines, commercial real estate, and cement —and this could spread to other sectors by 2020.

Stronger GDP growth outlook
For overall earnings, stronger macro growth is needed. To the extent that our economists predict acceleration in GDP growth, this is good news for earnings. The stronger growth outlook is premised on a recovery in government capex, stronger consumption, and stable export growth. It is also being fed by an eventual recovery in corporate capex. These are factors that help corporate margins as well, so in a way they feed into each other.

Base effect
India is coming out of its deepest and longest earnings recession, which has taken profit share in GDP to its all-time lows, last seen in 2002. As profits mean-revert relative to GDP and with a likely acceleration in GDP growth, we think earnings could compound around 20% p.a. over the next four to five years.

Edited extracts from Morgan Stanley India Equity Strategy report

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Your money: Six reasons why outlook for corporate profits is better now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition