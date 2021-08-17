YOUR MONEY: Regular MF investments can help realise your big goals

Over time, as and when you have the investible surplus, keep investing to accumulate as many MF units as you can.

By Sanjiv Bajaj

The right time to realise your cherished dreams is now. The earlier you begin saving towards your long-term goals, the better it is. Aim for creating wealth that can not only help you achieve and enjoy your dreams but also give you the financial freedom to pursue your life in the way you want it to be.

The role of mutual funds (MF) in attaining these big dreams is getting its due importance. What you require is a well laid-out plan that clearly spells out the kind of schemes you need to invest in, how much you need to save each month and a review mechanism among other things.

Identify the goal

The financial journey starts with the identification of the goal and when you wish to achieve it. If they are at least ten years away, choose to invest through equity mutual funds. Equities over the long term have shown to drift upwards and generate an inflation-adjusted return higher than other asset classes. First, get an estimate of the current goal cost and inflate it conservatively to find the cost of the goal in the year when you want to enjoy it. This will help you save the actual amount and meet the goal comfortably.

Now, comes the actual operational part. Build a portfolio of a few consistently performing equity mutual fund schemes that have a decent record over the long term. Make sure they are diversified across sectors, stocks and market capitalisation. Start saving systematically in them—SIP in mutual funds—is a process to keep investing a fixed sum of money at regular intervals. SIP helps in not only building a financial discipline but also in accumulating MF units at a lower cost as some units will be purchased when market is at a high while others when the market is at lower levels.

Power of compounding

Bigger dreams, in terms of cost, may not be as difficult a task as it looks. If you are considering buying a `1 crore apartment in a posh colony, all from your own funds, it is very much possible. If you have time in your hand and assuming your money generates a compounded annualised growth rate of 12% over the next 15 years, you need to start saving approximately Rs 20,000 a month. Now, if you want that corpus early, say, in 10 years, you need to save Rs 45,000 each month.

Over time, as and when you have the investible surplus, keep investing to accumulate as many MF units as you can. A day will come when the power of compounding will start showing its results. Sample this, a 1% growth on a corpus of Rs 5 lakh is Rs 5,000. By saving religiously through SIP, when you have a corpus of Rs 1 crore, a 1% move in NAV results in a gain of Rs 1 lakh.

Your financial journey in realising your dream projects will be a long-drawn affair. There will be ups and down the road and your patience will be tested to the hilt. You, therefore, need to have a proper plan in place and stick to it, come what may.

As an equity mutual fund investor, the NAVs may see drastic fluctuations and volatility on some days, while the going could be good on certain other days. But, if you begin early, half the battle is won in achieving bigger dreams and realising your financial freedom. Who knows—it could be much earlier that you would have thought!

The writer is joint chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital