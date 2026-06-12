NPS Vatsalya, designed specifically for minors and regulated by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), combines market-linked investing with long-term compounding. A series of recent changes have made the framework considerably more flexible than when it was first introduced.

The most important change relates to withdrawals and exits. Between the ages of 18 and 21, subscribers can exit the Vatsalya account by withdrawing up to 80% of the accumulated corpus as a lump sum, while the remaining 20% is used to purchase an annuity. If the accumulated corpus is up to Rs 8 lakh, the entire amount can be withdrawn without the annuity requirement.

The framework now also permits up to four partial withdrawals during the accumulation phase—two before the age of 18 and two between the ages of 18 and 21. Total partial withdrawal can be 25% of contributions.

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Importantly, the account can seamlessly transition into a regular NPS account after age 21, allowing the corpus to continue compounding. These changes make NPS Vatsalya more flexible, allowing part of the corpus to fund milestones while the balance continues creating long-term wealth.

How a parent can use NPS Vatsalya

Consider Rajesh, who begins investing Rs 20,000 every month in NPS Vatsalya when his daughter Shreya is born. Assuming a long-term return of 12% per annum, the corpus compounds meaningfully over the next 18 years.

When Shreya turns 18, Rajesh makes a partial withdrawal of Rs 10.80 lakh to meet admission and initial college expenses. By the following year, assuming the same 12% annual return, the total corpus reaches approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Rajesh then exits the Vatsalya account and withdraws Rs 1.2 crore, representing 80% of the corpus. He deploys this across bank deposits and multi-asset mutual funds and draws from it over the next several years to fund Shreya’s higher education and, later, her marriage. The remaining Rs 30 lakh is used to purchase an annuity, which generates a monthly income of about `16,000. During college, this income helps cover recurring expenses such as hostel fees, etc.

Where childhood savings turn into lifelong wealth

The real power of this strategy becomes visible when Shreya starts working at age 25. By then, she no longer needs the `16,000 monthly income for expenses. Instead of spending it, she opens her own NPS account and begins investing that `16,000 through a monthly SIP, effectively converting the income stream created by her father into the foundation of her own retirement corpus.

Assuming a 12% annual return, this single stream of reinvested annuity income could potentially grow into a retirement corpus of about Rs 9 crore by the time she turns 60, while the annuity itself continues to be paid for life.

Viewed this way, NPS Vatsalya supports key milestones, creates a lifelong income stream and encourages disciplined investing from the child’s early earning years.

The writer is founder & CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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