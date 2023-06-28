Your Money: Mindful investing helps ride out market fluctuations

By Parthajit Kayal & Moinak Maiti



Mindful investing, also known as conscious investing, is a growing trend that emphasises aligning financial decisions with personal values and societal impact. It goes beyond the pursuit of financial returns and instead focuses on the wider consequences of investments. By practicing mindful investing, individuals can achieve their financial goals while also contributing to positive societal changes.

Here are key aspects of mindful investing

Understanding personal values

Mindful investing starts with introspection and a deep understanding of one’s personal values. Take the time to reflect on what truly matters, whether it be sustainability, social justice, equality, or innovation. By identifying core values, investors can align their investments with causes that resonate on a deeper level.

ESG factors

Mindful investing incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions. This approach evaluates a company’s impact on the environment, treatment of employees, and corporate governance practices. By investing in companies that prioritise sustainability, diversity, ethical practices, transparency, and social responsibilities, individuals can make a positive impact while seeking financial returns.

Impact investing

Taking mindful investing to the next level, impact investing actively seeks investments that generate measurable positive social or environmental impact alongside financial returns. Impact investors support companies and projects that address critical societal issues such as renewable energy, affordable housing, healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation. By directing capital towards these initiatives, investors contribute to positive change while potentially earning competitive returns.

Socially responsible investing

Ethical screening involves excluding certain industries or companies from investment portfolios based on moral or ethical considerations. Socially responsible investing focuses on selecting investments that align with specific social or ethical criteria. By applying these screening approaches, investors ensure their portfolios reflect their values and avoid supporting objectionable industries.

Engaging with companies

Mindful investors engage with the companies they invest in, advocating for positive change. Through active ownership and proxy voting, investors can influence corporate practices and encourage companies to adopt sustainable and responsible business practices. Shareholder activism is a powerful tool for driving change and holding companies accountable for their environmental and social impact.

Long-term perspective

Mindful investing embraces a long-term perspective, recognising that positive change takes time. It requires patience and commitment to staying invested in companies and initiatives aligned with personal values. By maintaining a long-term focus, investors can withstand short-term market fluctuations and support sustainable and impactful ventures over time.

Mindful investing necessitates financial literacy and understanding of investment options. Educate yourself about various investment vehicles such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and impact-focused funds. Stay informed about the ESG practices of the companies you invest in. By enhancing your knowledge, you can make more informed and conscious investment decisions.

Seeking professional advice

For those new to mindful investing or seeking guidance, consulting a financial advisor experienced in sustainable and responsible investing can be beneficial. They can help identify investment opportunities that align with values and financial goals, provide insights into emerging trends, and offer portfolio management strategies prioritizing impact alongside returns.

Measuring impact

Assessing the impact of investments is crucial in mindful investing. Look for investment options that provide transparency and reporting on their social and environmental performance. Evaluate the measurable outcomes and positive changes generated by investments. This feedback loop allows investors to refine their investment decisions. Utilising standardised impact measurement frameworks like the Global Impact Investing Network’s Impact Reporting and Investment Standards can help track investment impact scores.

By adopting mindful investing principles, individuals can make financial decisions that not only benefit their own goals but also contribute to a better society.

Parthajit is an assistant professor, Finance, Madras School of Economics. Maiti is an independent researcher