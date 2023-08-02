Your money: Know how to identify value traps & avoid them

As the Sensex has crossed the 66,000-level, it is quite possible for investors to fall into a value trap, a situation in which an investment appears to be undervalued by using traditional valuation metrics.

A stock that appears to be undervalued based on specific financial ratios like price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-book ratio or higher dividend yield but continues to decline or remains stagnant for an extended period can mean a value trap. In other words, investors get trapped in a stock that appears to be cheap but fails to realise its perceived value.

How to spot value traps

Investors should check for businesses that have regularly underperformed over the long run compared to their peers or the general market, to identify value traps. A high dividend yield is another warning sign. It can indicate that a firm is having trouble growing and is relying on its payout to retain investors. If a company is not agile on its capital expenditure, it can end up being a poor investment and a value trap. If it continues to invest in the same type of projects or compete in the market as if conditions will remain the same in the next five years, then even with a strong cash flow and fundamentals it can be a value trap.

How to avoid value traps

Before investing, investors should thoroughly investigate the firm and its industry to avoid value traps. Any single financial indicator, such as P/E ratio, should not be relied upon excessively. In fact, the ratio is a valuable tool for stock comparison, but not necessarily a good indicator of a company’s financial health. Investors should be able to look beyond numbers. For instance, they should consider the management team of the company while assessing a possible investment.It is crucial to take into account different elements that can influence its future like legislative changes, business interruption, or geopolitical concerns, etc. Diversifying your portfolio across several industries and asset classes is a crucial step toward avoiding value traps.

Assess the industry trends

Even though a company appears to be undervalued based on standard valuation measurements, it may be a value trap if the industry as a whole is facing difficult issues. Investors should look for long-term development and profitability indicators in the sector, such as new product advancements, rising demand and growing markets. By examining industry trends, they can have a better understanding of the opportunities and dangers involved with investing in a certain firm.

To conclude, while it can be tempting to latch on to a trendy stock, remember that investing is a long-term game, and short-term fads often fizzle out soon. So conduct your own due diligence before investing which will help to prevent falling into the value trap.

The writer is a professor of finance & accounting, IIM Tiruchirappalli

READ THE CUES