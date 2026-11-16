By Jay Kothari

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) is undoubtedly the defining innovation of our time, and the investment cycle behind it is real. But investor FOMO has pushed valuations to price in too much, too soon. Markets are now asking what return all this capex will actually earn.

For Indian investors, the past two years have felt like watching a party through a window. In the 12 months from May 2025, Taiwan and Korea delivered dollar returns of 221% and 115%. India corrected about 14%. Foreign investors pulled record sums out of Indian equities in 2026, much of it recycled into chip-heavy Asian markets.

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Look at what that party was built on. Technology’s weight in emerging markets has more than doubled, from about 20% to 42%. Hardware and semiconductors, the two segments India largely lacks, drove roughly half the growth in global and EM indices, and a handful of stocks drove most of that. Investors who thought they owned a diversified emerging markets portfolio were in effect betting on a few chipmakers.

India’s portfolio strength

This is where India’s supposed weakness becomes a portfolio strength. When the AI trade rallies, a market without semiconductor heavyweights lags. When it reverses, the same absence becomes a cushion. India’s earnings come largely from banks and from domestic consumption. Neither depends much on GPU order books.

Over 20 years, India’s dollar earnings growth of around 5% has been in line with Taiwan and ahead of China, Korea and Brazil, but with far less volatility: profit variability of 20%, against 62% for Taiwan and Korea. Some 28% of Indian companies have sustained ROEs above 20% for a decade, the highest among emerging markets. India may offer lower highs, but it has also offered higher lows. The early signals are encouraging. Foreign investors put nearly `39,000 crore into Indian equities in the first week of November, after months of heavy selling.

One week does not make a trend, though, and the risks are real. Our limited exposure to leading models and advanced chips is a structural gap, even as Indian businesses benefit from AI adoption. Mid- and small-cap valuations remain elevated in pockets, and Indian IT faces real disruption questions. Oil and the rupee will also continue to swing the outcome.

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What should investors do?

Global allocators heavily tilted towards AI could use India as a counterweight. For Indian investors, the lesson is to resist momentum and focus on companies that can participate in both global and local growth while trading below intrinsic value. Momentum can suck you in, but it won’t always let you make money. Nvidia reports results on November 17. Whichever way the numbers go, the more telling signal for India will be where foreign money moves in the weeks after. AI innovation will be a volatile journey. India may not be the most exciting ride in the portfolio, but it may be the one that keeps the whole journey steady.

The author is executive director & head of International Business, DSP Asset Managers

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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