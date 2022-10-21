Your money: How to measure portfolio performance & risk exposure

By Ashwin Patni

Most investors think of ‘risk’ in the negative connotation. However, seasoned investors and fund managers understand that risk and returns are inclusive of each other. There are several variables that investors can measure to understand their risk exposure, thereby facilitating a more well-rounded comprehension of their mutual fund investment portfolio.

Beta

Mutual fund schemes are benchmarked against a particular index. Beta is used to understand the relative volatility of a scheme against its benchmark. The Beta for the market has been pegged at 1. A mutual fund with a Beta of 1.0 is exactly as sensitive, or volatile, as its benchmark, whereas a fund with a beta of 1.2 is 20% more sensitive or volatile. While one cannot look at it in isolation while selecting a scheme, it is a useful statistical measure to evaluate the relative risk in an investor’s portfolio.

Alpha

Alpha is a measure of the fund’s performance as compared to the benchmark index. Let’s assume that the Nifty Smallcap 50 Index has delivered 10% returns in the last financial year and the fund has delivered 15%. It means that the Alpha of a fund is +5%. On the other hand, if the fund has delivered 9% returns to the investors, then the Alpha of the fund is -1%. Aiming to create a positive Alpha is one of the fundamental attributes of an actively managed fund. However, investors must understand that a positive or negative Alpha alone cannot be a measure of risk in a fund as it looks at past performance.

R-Squared

R-Squared measures how closely the performance of a fund and benchmark are correlated. R-Squared values can range from 0-100 and the closer it is to 100, the higher is the correlation to a particular index. It means that an actively managed fund with a higher R-Squared value is probably structured like an index and as a consequence, can be expected to perform like one. R-Squared is a significant measure for investors as it allows them to see how well the fund they have invested in tracks the selected index.

Standard Deviation

Technically defined, Standard Deviation is a measurement tool that shows the degree of variation from the arithmetic mean. When placed in the context of mutual funds, Standard Deviation indicates the performance of a fund during volatility. Let’s assume that a fund is known to deliver 20% annual returns to the investor with a standard deviation of 3%. The investor can expect the annual return to be in a lower value bandwidth (17%) or higher value bandwidth (23%). Historically, one has seen that funds with higher Standard Deviation tend to be volatile in nature.

Sharpe Ratio

Sharpe Ratio is used to measure risk-adjusted performance. It is a measure of how the fund has performed against the investments and risks taken by the fund manager. Sharpe Ratio is calculated by subtracting the risk-free return from the portfolio returns and then dividing it by standard deviation. Let us assume that the Sharpe Ratio of a fund is 1.75% annually. This indicates that the fund generates 1.75% extra return on every 1% of additional annual volatility.

It is imperative for investors to understand the nuances of risk as it helps in not only mitigating it but also in creating a diversified portfolio.

The writer is head, Products & Alternatives, Axis AMC

KEY variables

Beta measures relative volatility of a scheme against its benchmark

Alpha evaluates fund’s performance against the benchmark index

Sharpe Ratio is used to measure risk-adjusted performance