|Your Money: Get a sustainable rate of return with index funds

By Hemen Bhatia

The traditional method of participation in equities is twofold. One: Stock selection — attempting to find undervalued stocks in the marketplace and as a corollary sell overvalued securities; Second: Hand over savings to professional portfolio managers who will manage equity portfolios. Both the above are done via a combination of fundamental, technical, macroeconomic and quant analysis.

Locate and invest

The primary objective of the traditional method of equity investing is to “actively” locate and invest in a few securities that can eventually give a return higher than the appropriate market index commonly known as ‘beat the market’ or generate ‘alpha’.

While the traditional methodology of active stock selection by experts appears logical, there are certain challenges. Given the severe competition in the market, the marketplace does not really give any sustainable edge to individual managers to consistently obtain above average (i.e. index) rate of return. In other words, it is nearly impossible for any individual portfolio manager to consistently locate under-priced securities in the market, especially when so many other professional managers are engaged in a similar activity.

Eliminate major risks

It is important to eliminate the major risk of equity investing, i.e., – stock and manager selection, as this may not necessarily result in a return higher than the index. This can be done by simply investing into an index via index funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Equity ETFs and index funds replicate the composition and the performance of an underlying index. These schemes invest in the securities in the same weightage as its underlying index (e.g. Nifty 50 index, S&P BSE Sensex, Nifty Next 50 Index, Nifty Midcap 150 Index etc.)

Investing into an index is low cost as compared to the traditional method of equity investments as it does away with high costs of research and hiring experts. The sustainable rate of return that an investor can capture in the future is the index average return as the attempt to beat the index can also lead to a return lower than the index, i.e., underperformance. There is no guarantee that one can consistently generate alpha.

Asset allocation or diversification across asset classes like equities, fixed income and commodities can be easily implemented using index funds as indices are asset class representative portfolios. For example, Nifty50 index represents the mega large caps asset class in India, likewise Midcap150 index represents the midcap segment and so on. Moreover, asset allocation can be easily implemented using passive funds.

PASSIVE INVESTING

(The writer is head of ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund_