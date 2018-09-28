Your money: Gap between outstanding & fresh loan rates remains

Fresh lending for banks saw an improvement of 12 bps in July 2018, which is one of the highest increases in the past year.

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data for system-wide average lending and deposit rates for July showed a much needed, albeit marginal upward trend in lending yields. The outcomes are similar for private and public banks. The deposit rate was stable for the past two months. The gap between outstanding Weighted Average Lending Rate (WALR) and fresh loans has started to shrink but is still negative. Back book re-pricing (increase in MCLR) is offsetting the pressure of lower rate of fresh lending.

Latest data by RBI (as of July 2018) suggest flat trends in term deposit rates over the last few months. Term deposit rates across banks which had increased to 6.7% in March 2018 (up 20 bps since November 2017) have remained stable since. Cost of funds increased for private banks at 7% which was last seen in February 2017. Wholesale deposit cost (as measured by CD rates) has also shown a similar trend. It is quite likely that the difference in loan growth between public and private banks would result in private banks looking to revisit their deposit rates in the next few months as the busy season begins.

Fresh lending for banks saw an improvement of 12 bps in July 2018, which is one of the highest increases in the past year. We watch for this increase to sustain given that we would be entering into a busy season from here on. An increased focus on retail credit could be one of the driving factors for flat trends in fresh lending rates over March-July 2018. MCLR rates (8.5% as of July 2018) however, continue to rise, up 25 bps since December 2017 and 15 bps since March 2018. With deposit rates broadly stable, a swift rise in MCLR rates is less likely.

There is a significant presence of a gap between fresh lending rates and weighted average lending rates, even as funding costs have started to rise. There has, however, been some improvement over April-July 2018, resulting in decline in the spread between them. The challenge is to see an upward movement in lending rates to prevent NIM compression, which did not happen this quarter. The gap declined to 75 bps in July 2018 from 95 bps in March 2018. PSU banks saw a drop in spreads to 90 bps in July 2018 (from 115 bps) while spreads declined to 50 bps (from 60 bps) for private banks over the same period. We do see that overall yields have improved, suggesting the upward re-pricing of the back book due to increase in MCLR rates.

On balance, while difference between weighted average and fresh lending has declined, overall trend needs to see further upward momentum to arrest NIM pressure. Recent results of private banks reiterate this hypothesis. We are in a relatively unique situation where lending is quite concentrated with a few banks while deposit accretion continues by all banks.

Edited extracts from Kotak Institutional Equities Research report