Your Money: FY20 Nifty-50 Index net profits to grow at 24%

Who moved my earnings? We note that weaker-than-expected 4QFY19 earnings for companies that have reported so far, and earnings downgrades over the past 5-6 months in consumer discretionary sectors have cut FY2019E net profit growth for the Nifty-50 Index to 13% from 22% at the beginning of FY2019. More importantly, the steep correction in prices of certain stocks largely reflects earnings downgrades; stocks haven\u2019t become any cheaper over the past 12 months. Large misses in 4QFY19 results The large miss in earnings of several banks on the back of higher-than-expected provisions and moderate miss in earnings across a broad basket of consumer staples and discretionary stocks have resulted in a 13% miss in the net profits for the Nifty-50 Index versus our estimates for 4QFY19. As a result of the earnings misses in 4QFY19 results, we now project the FY2019 net profits of the Nifty-50 Index to grow 13% versus 22% at the beginning of FY2019. We expect 24% growth in net profits of the Nifty-50 Index for FY2020 largely driven by a steep recovery in the profits of banks such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI on the back of lower loan-loss provisions over FY2020-21 and reasonable Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at end-FY2019 and low slippages in FY2020-21 on peaking of NPLs in FY2018-19. We note that we have broadly retained our earnings estimates for the banks for FY2020 under our coverage (except for Yes Bank). However, we have cut estimates in other sectors to reflect lower volume and profitability assumptions. Stock prices have followed earnings downgrades The multiples of \u2018growth\u2019 stocks have hardly seen any de-rating over the past 12 months despite steep price correction in the case of certain stocks in the automobiles and components sector and meaningful-to-moderate earnings misses and downgrades in other consumption-related stocks over the past 12 months. We note that the 12-month forward P\/E multiples have been largely stable. Market valuations fairly rich The Indian market (Nifty-50 Index) trades at 19.1X FY2020 EPS (free-float basis) and 16.2X FY2021 EPS assuming 24% and 17% growth in FY2020 and FY2021 in the net profits of the Nifty-50 Index with the bulk of the incremental earnings coming from the banking sector. We do not rule out earnings downgrades in a whole host of sectors in case the current economic slowdown was to be more prolonged versus our expectations. India faces certain structural challenges in the form of declining household savings rate and high fiscal deficit. India\u2019s growth over the past few years may have been supported by household consumption driven by declining savings and government investment led by widening fiscal deficits (including off-budget borrowings by quasi-government entities). We reduce weights in financial stocks as our recommended portfolio has become quite skewed towards one sector after the strong performance of large-cap banks over the past 12-15 months.