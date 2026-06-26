To encourage expatriate Indians to avail healthcare services in India, insurers are offering health insurance plans tailored specifically for them. These plans include comprehensive coverage, similar to what is available to residents in India.

Several insurers now offer explicit non-resident Indian (NRI) / overseas citizenship of India (OCI) discounts of 10%–40% if there is no claim history and required documentation such as NRE payment and NRI declaration are done. For NRIs and OCIs visiting India, such policies enable access to treatment in the country with insurance support for a range of medical needs, including hospitalisation, surgeries, and outpatient care during their stay.

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Treatment coverage

Health insurance coverage extends well beyond hospital admission for major illnesses. Most policies provide support across different stages of treatment, including pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses such as diagnostic tests, consultations, and prescribed medicines. Coverage typically includes in-patient hospitalisation for surgeries and critical treatments. It may also cover day-care procedures that do not require overnight hospital stays, such as cataract surgery, chemotherapy, or dialysis.

Many policies also accommodate advancements in medical treatment by covering specialised procedures such as robotic-assisted and minimally invasive surgical procedures, where covered under policy terms. In addition, financial protection may extend to areas such as organ donor expenses, and AYUSH hospitalisation.

For families, certain policies may include maternity-related coverage and benefits for newborn care. Some plans also offer coverage for outpatient consultations, diagnostic investigations, and prescribed medicines. Domiciliary hospitalisation and home nursing support may also be included, subject to policy terms.

In addition, policies may provide support for medical aids, assistive devices and necessary medical consumables used during treatment as defined under policy terms. Insurers also offer optional add-on covers that allow policyholders to expand protection based on their needs, such as critical illness covers and personal accident protection.

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A clear market shift is visible, with more health plans and riders now including OPD benefits, covering doctor consultations, diagnostics, and medicines. This change is especially valuable for the diaspora, who often need accessible care during shorter stays in India, and adoption has risen sharply in recent years. Importantly, continuity benefits like waiting periods for pre-existing conditions, maternity care and prenatal care are also safeguarded: if you decide to return to India permanently, your waiting periods remain preserved, ensuring seamless protection without starting over.

Indian insurers recognise the challenges the global Indian community face in accessing affordable healthcare abroad. Extending premium discounts to NRIs and OCIs is not merely a financial incentive; it reflects a commitment to care, connection, and inclusivity.

The writer is chief technical officer, Commercial, Bajaj General Insurance

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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