Your Money: Five steps to saving money in these times

It is also imperative to account for worst case scenarios like unemployment or massive paycuts and adopt a conservative approach with money.

By Sonam Chandwani

Surviving the coronavirus pandemic fiscally is a marathon, not a sprint and so identification of money-saving methods is of utmost importance. It is imperative to identify the financial assets and liabilities that you currently hold and attempt to reduce spending and reallocate for purposes of spreading out your expenses.

It is also imperative to account for worst case scenarios like unemployment or massive paycuts and adopt a conservative approach with money. In times where conversion of non-liquid assets into liquid transactional value would be difficult, the liquidity crunch is further exemplified. Even specific liquid assets conversion into cash would be hard, which takes us to the next point.

Cash is gold

Cash is gold, it is said, so activate a sufficient amount of cash, as it shall be a buffer in tough times. If you are low on cash, you might look at the options of obtaining a loan against your fixed deposit. A proven rule of investment is that when markets plummet, gold prices increase. This has been seen during the ongoing pandemic with gold prices at an all-time high. Indians are known to hoard gold in their households and when things go south, trading gold for cash should be preferred over loans and advances from financial institutions.

Fourth, those with loans may avail the relief measures rolled out by Reserve Bank of India in the form of 3-month moratorium. Despite the moratorium on repayment, interest will continue to accrue on the principal amount of loans, mortgages, EMIs and credit card dues and potentially increase the burden of repayment post the moratorium-holiday period. Therefore, those financially capable to make loan repayments should continue to do so, instead of opting for a temporary relief that may escalate into a larger ball of debt.

Fifth, contingent upon your financial status, the usage of credit card has shifted from travelling/hotel booking to expenditure on grocery, food delivery, streaming subscription.

However, in the face of a liquidity crunch, credit card usage is advisable to such an extent as it fulfils your minimum requirements. It is important to maintain fiscal discipline during this time and frequent usage of the credit card would be beneficial so far for availing the rewards, till the principal is repaid during the exemption period.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, it is fiscally prudent to conserve money, reduce the burn rate and identify ways to increase or sustain the inflow of cash.

Generally, diversification of financial instruments is wise, but investing in high-risk investments during a pandemic with low to negligible risk-appetite, may prove detrimental in the short term. Thus conservatism over experimentation of finances will be beneficial in the long run as the former will allow accumulation of sufficient investment corpus for exponential growth when markets correct and stabilise post the Covid-19 era.

The writer is managing partner, KS Legal