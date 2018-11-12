Your Money: Five mistakes to avoid in investment journey

Illustration: Shyam Kumar Prasad

By Ramalingam Kalirajan

When you deal with your investments you should be diligent enough in not making the same mistakes again and again. Your hard-earned money should give you the best returns and you should be well cognizant of what to do with this money.

Now let’s see some common mistakes that investors should not make:

Acting without a well-etched plan

It is always important not only to plan your investment but also to work out your plan. This blueprint enables you to have a fair idea of how you are going to proceed with your stocks, bonds, etc.

You have to be clear in your goals and should have a thorough understanding of your goals. When you are saving for retirement, you should have a well-defined objective. By now you would be thinking about the importance of a clear investment strategy. You should identify what type of assets you are going to proceed with for investment and which objective complements your plan. You should be able to understand the nature of your investments. It is good to have a written plan at the outset so that you know how you are faring with your goals.

Not keeping your emotions at bay

Relying only on emotions won’t be of much help. There should be prudence and rationalisation, especially in terms of investments. You may purchase a specific investment because you are tempted to do so. But you should ensure that you carry out comprehensive research before diving into it. We all rely on our gut feelings to a great extent. But unfortunately, this hunch is not impactful several times. Moreover, with regard to emotions, they are somewhat a paradox. They will sometimes lead you in the wrong direction. But investment strategies are not a cakewalk that always complement your gut feelings.

Ignoring your portfolio

Always ensure that you have a firm control of your portfolio. Do not interpret this as having to remain glued to your investments round the clock. However, checking it on a frequent basis would surely go a long way in assessing how you are performing.

Doing what everyone does

Here we have to be clear in one aspect. Each investor’s outcomes are different. For example, you would be deeply impacted by the actions of your friends, colleagues, etc. You can very well consult your friends, family, etc. But you should perform comprehensive research to be sure that it fits your needs.

Impatient for returns

When we are investing, impatience is one of the prominent emotions that cloud our judgement. We should remember that in the case of stocks and shares, these businesses function in a manner different from our expectations. It’s better to build a long-term strategy and follow it.

Moreover, it is not a wise thing to frequently shift your assets so that you get better returns. You have to wait and see how your investments actually perform. Don’t be just carried away by the recent performance of your investment. Assess the whole history and arrive at a well thought-out conclusion.

