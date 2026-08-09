By Amit H L

Over the years, we have come to view the National Pension System (NPS) largely through the lens of the tax deduction it offers at the time of investment. If that deduction appears small—or doesn’t seem relevant under the tax regime we have chosen—many conclude that NPS has little to offer.

A retirement product should be judged not only by the tax benefit it offers when you invest, but also by how tax-efficient it remains over the decades that follow.

Long-term investing doesn’t end with the first contribution. Over the years, you will review your portfolio, rebalance your asset allocation and eventually withdraw your savings. Taxation influences each of these decisions, so it should be evaluated across the entire investment journey—not just at the point of entry.

That’s where the real differentiator of NPS lies—what I call its triple tax advantage.

The first advantage comes at the time of contribution through the available tax deductions. The third comes at exit through the tax treatment of withdrawals under the prevailing framework. The second advantage, however, is the one that receives far less attention.

Portfolio rebalancing

A retirement portfolio is never meant to remain static. As you move through different stages of life, your asset allocation should evolve with your financial goals and risk appetite. Rebalancing between equity and debt is therefore an essential part of long-term investing.

In market-linked investments, rebalancing often comes at a cost. Selling appreciated mutual funds or stocks can trigger capital gains tax, prompting many investors to postpone decisions they know are financially prudent.

Many investors therefore choose to defer rebalancing, not because it is financially inappropriate, but because they want to avoid the immediate tax impact. Over time, portfolios drift away from their intended allocation, either exposing investors to more risk than they intended or causing them to miss opportunities to improve long-term returns.

Rethinking how we evaluate NPS

NPS removes this friction. Permitted portfolio rebalancing within the NPS ecosystem does not attract capital gains tax. As a result, investment decisions can be driven by financial objectives rather than tax consequences.

That, in my view, is the real triple tax advantage of NPS—not merely that it offers a tax deduction, but that it remains tax-efficient while you invest, while you manage your portfolio and when you eventually retire.

A tax deduction may influence whether you start investing, but it shouldn’t dictate how you manage a portfolio over the next two or three decades.

That is what makes the triple tax advantage of NPS so compelling. Its tax efficiency extends beyond the initial contribution, allowing investment decisions to be guided by financial goals, changing risk appetite and asset allocation rather than the tax consequences of portfolio adjustments.

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The writer is founder & CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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