Your Money: Borrowing online? Vet the lender first, avoid easy loans from entities operating through phone apps

India has had a payments revolution with UPI. Now, thanks to India’s digital public goods, another financial revolution is underway. This time, it’s in lending. Aadhaar led the Gen 1 public goods. Gen 2 has DigiLocker, Account Aggregator, and Video KYC. Together, these are enabling lending with speed, cost savings, and convenience.

Banks, fintechs, and regulators have worked together to democratise access to credit. As digital lending’s popularity soars, we also see risks. Often, the risks emanate from the unethical practices of unregulated lenders. Let’s look at what to know when borrowing online.

Borrow from regulated lenders

Your best source of financing is what the Reserve Bank of India calls a regulated entity (RE). For small borrowers, an RE would be a bank or an NBFC. REs are bound by the RBI’s lending regulations. Avoid borrowing from unregulated digital lenders. There’s no dearth of such lenders operating via phone apps. Recently, the RBI has called them out for high charges, unethical recovery practices, and illegal breaches of the customer’s privacy.

Know your eligibility

Typically, your loan eligibility is influenced by your income and credit score. If you have stable income and a good score, borrow from a bank. If you have lower eligibility, borrow from an NBFC.

If you’re more creditworthy, you get to pay a lower rate of interest. All your charges are summarised in your loan key fact statement which must also include your annual interest rate. There may also be charges for loan processing, late payments, and prepayments.

Data security & privacy

REs are required by the RBI to treat customer data with extreme care. For loan disbursal, data can be collected with the customer’s consent. The consent is also revocable. Data can be shared with third parties (such as loan service providers and recovery agencies) only in a regulated manner. On the flipside, unregulated lenders have been seen misusing personal data. Borrow from regulated lenders who are bound by laws.

Compare your options

When applying for a loan online, do your research to ensure you are getting a good deal in terms of interest rates, charges, and repayment terms and conditions. Avoid unregulated lenders due to the troubles they’ve caused their customers. If a lender’s name seems unfamiliar, research it online first.

Also Read Factors to consider while buying Life Insurance in your youth

Timely and full payment of your loan is critical. Avoid ‘settlement’ options. Always aim to pay your dues in full. If you’re financially stressed and unable to pay, work with your lender to figure out options like moratorium, consolidation, or restructuring.

Keep an eye on score

Regulated lenders report your loans to credit bureaus such as Experian and CIBIL. When in debt, do a monthly score check. If you see errors in your credit report, escalate it with your lender.

The writer is CEO, Bankbazaar.com