Your money: A private family trust for smooth succession planning

By Neha Pathak

Equity investment is the most attractive asset class and equity investors have made enormous profits by holding on to their bets over the long term. This principle of equity investing needs to be implemented in estate planning as well. Embracing equity and estate planning are two important concepts that are interconnected in many ways. Estate planning is the process of preparing for the transfer of assets upon one’s death, in a manner that aligns with their wishes and objectives. Equity, on the other hand, refers to fairness and impartiality in the treatment of individuals, regardless of their background, race, gender, or other characteristics.

“Embracing equity” in estate planning involves considering the needs and circumstances of all beneficiaries and taking a long-term, socially responsible approach to wealth transfer. By doing so, individuals can ensure that their legacy is one of fairness, impartiality, and social responsibility. One way to ensure equity in your estate plan is to create a private family trust that distributes assets to your beneficiaries over time, rather than all at once. This can help prevent beneficiaries from squandering their inheritance and ensure that everyone receives a fair share.

Inherited wealth

An equitable approach to estate planning involves considering the impact of inherited wealth on future generations. The aim of estate planning is to ensure that it is distributed among all beneficiaries appropriately as planned and to avoid conflicts later. Just like equity investments yield dividends to their investors regularly and the capital invested keeps growing as the profitability of the firm improves, estate planning considers how the assets will be distributed over time, in a way that promotes equity and fairness.

Avoiding conflicts

Family members tend to fight even over small things with little monetary value and end up making relationships far worse. Financial situations may change among siblings and to avoid conflicts among siblings over inheritance, it is important that parents review their will from time to time and consult a lawyer to decide the best course of action to avoid conflict in the future. These conflicts can result in lengthy and expensive legal actions.

Estate planning is not a one-time event; instead, it is a lengthy and continuous process. Estate plans need to be reviewed periodically and need to be updated depending upon changes in important events. There are various reasons for planning an estate for an individual; for example, it could be for protecting the family’s wealth, security of family members such as surviving spouse and children, funding the future education needs of children or grandchildren, or leaving the family legacy to a charitable cause.

Trust issues

A trust can prevent beneficiaries from squandering their inheritance

Everyone receives a fair share and conflicts are avoided