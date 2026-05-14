Receiving past salary dues should be a moment of financial relief, not a cause for tax panic. However, for a South Indian Bank employee Krishnakavita Premkumar Nair, a lump-sum payment of past arrears quickly turned into a Rs 21,300 tax demand from the Income Tax Department.

Her case highlights a common concern that catches many salaried individuals off guard: assuming that if an income detail is in your Form 16, the government’s tax portal will automatically accept it without further questions.

The challenge of taxing past income

During the Financial Year 2024–25, Krishnakavita received salary arrears amounting to Rs 3.40 lakh. Because this money was legally earned in previous years, taxing it all at once in the current year artificially pushed her into a higher tax bracket under the old tax regime.

To prevent this unfair taxation, her employer accurately calculated a tax relief of Rs 19,243 and reflected this deduction directly in her Form 16. Keeping this in mind, she filed her income tax return reporting her total taxable income of Rs 16.82 lakh and the corresponding tax liability.

However, the government’s automated processing system didn’t see it that way. Because a crucial secondary document was missing, the system treated the entire arrear amount as current-year income, rejected the relief claim entirely, and levied her with a Rs 21,300 demand notice.

How the procedural gap was identified

When the unexpected tax demand arrived, Krishnakavita was unsure of the cause, as her filed return perfectly matched the details in her Form 16. To understand the mismatch and fix the issue, she approached ClearTax for professional assistance.

ClearTax experts conducted a diagnostic review of her filing history. The review uncovered the hidden hurdle: the issue was never her income reporting, but a purely procedural gap.

When dealing with salary arrears, the law requires taxpayers to explicitly justify their tax relief (known as Section 89) by submitting a separate, mandatory declaration known as Form 10E.

Because Krishnakavita had not filed this specific form alongside her return, the portal’s automated system simply assumed her relief claim was invalid.

How the issue was resolved

To simplify the process and clear her name, the expert guided Krishnakavita through a structured recovery.

First, they submitted the missing Form 10E on the income tax portal to validate her arrears.

Next, they submitted a rectification request, asking the department to process her tax return again.

The Income Tax Department acknowledged the correction. With the procedural gap successfully closed and the documents aligned, the department validated her original claim and completely waived the Rs 21,300 demand.

Why smart filing matters

While this story ended with a full resolution, the initial stress could have been avoided entirely.

“Cases like these highlight how relying solely on Form 16 can leave salaried individuals vulnerable to automated tax notices,” a ClearTax team stated. “This is where modern tax filing platforms make a difference. By integrating AI-driven compliance checks, the system can automatically detect when salary arrears are entered and instantly prompt the user to file the necessary accompanying forms before submission, preventing these notices from being

generated in the first place.”

Lessons for salaried taxpayers

Krishnakavita’s experience serves as a practical reminder that technical eligibility does not guarantee a seamless tax assessment. Here is what taxpayers should keep in mind:

● Form 16 is only a starting point: If you receive arrears, advance salary, or a lump-sum family pension, your Form 16 calculations are not enough. You must manually file additional declarations on the portal.

● Don’t panic over automated notices: Many tax demands today are not accusations of tax evasion, but automated flags for missing paperwork. Timely identification of the error and filing a rectification request can often clear the slate without any penalty.

(The author is founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer:

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position, or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal, or financial advice. The case study referenced is based on a customer experience shared with consent and is presented for illustrative purposes; individual tax outcomes may vary depending on personal circumstances, applicable tax provisions, documentation, and assessment by the Income Tax Department. Readers are advised to independently verify relevant details and consult a qualified tax professional or advisor before making any financial or tax-related decisions.