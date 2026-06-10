Fixed deposits (FDs) come with an auto-renewal option, which may minimise the requirement for manual involvement, but the decision to renew your FD may not be the best option unless you consider some factors, such as the bank’s prevailing interest rates, which might be lower than your original rate, your financial goals, liquidity needs, and alternative investment opportunities.

For example, a one-year FD might auto-renew at 6.80%, while choosing a tenure of over two years could fetch 7%. That difference of 20 basis points on Rs. 10 lakh compounds to around Rs. 4,000 more over two years.

Beyond rates, investors should also check whether their financial goals have changed, and review the tax implications since FD interest is taxed at their income slab rate. Hence, investors should look at the different rates available, compare banks, and choose the tenure that actually fits their needs.

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What are the common mistakes depositors make when relying on auto-renewal?

The most common mistake investors make is passive renewal without checking whether the renewed terms still make sense. Auto-renewal may occur at potentially lower interest rates, which is why it is crucial to monitor FDs actively.

A second mistake is assuming the renewed tenure matches your current liquidity needs. Let’s say an investor needed the funds for a wedding or a down payment in 18 months, but had auto-renewed for 2 years. They will face a premature withdrawal penalty, which will eat into their returns.

A third mistake is ignoring the tax aspect. FD interest is taxed at your applicable slab rate, which means someone in the 30% bracket loses nearly a third of their interest income to tax. TDS is also deducted if annual interest exceeds Rs. 50,000 (Rs. 1,00,000 for senior citizens), effective April 2025.

Depositors who hold multiple FDs often miss this threshold crossing because auto-renewal keeps deposits scattered across accounts without a consolidated review.

“Equally, if an investor’s income has changed since the last renewal, say a job change, a salary hike, or retirement, their tax slab may have shifted too, which changes how efficiently an FD works for them compared to alternatives like arbitrage funds or debt mutual funds,” said Aarti Desikan, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Is it wise to auto-renew an FD when interest rates are steady?

When rates appear steady on the surface, investors should check whether this steadiness will continue for the near future. In 2025, the RBI cut the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points for the year, taking the repo rate to 5.25%.

Each cut fed through to bank FD rates. However, in 2026, the monetary policy stance has shifted. The RBI’s June 2026 MPC meeting kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Hence, investors should assess the current economic situation when considering auto-renewals. Even when rates seem unchanged week to week, the broader trend should be looked at.

The current neutral stance is not a guarantee of stability, and investors should watch for signals from successive MPC meetings before deciding whether to lock in a longer tenure or stay short.

What financial goals should investors revisit before renewing a maturing FD?

Before renewing, investors should look at their broader asset allocation and strategy.

“They should have an 80:20 mix of equity and debt. If equity allocation has slipped below target, the FD proceeds can be deployed into equity mutual funds to rebalance rather than rolled back into another FD. If not, these funds can be invested back into debt through another FD or debt funds,” commented Aarti Desikan.

Next, investors should take a look at their goals. Debt serves as a liquidity buffer for short-term needs required within one year.

For goals that are three to five years away, such as a child’s college education or a planned home renovation, investors can consider directing the proceeds toward equity, which has a better chance of outpacing inflation over that horizon.

What alternatives should investors evaluate before choosing auto-renewal?

Investors can consider short-duration debt mutual funds and arbitrage funds. Short-duration debt funds have been delivering returns of around 7%, and unlike FDs, they allow redemption within two to three working days, recommended Aarti Desikan.

However, gains on debt funds are taxed at the investor’s income slab rate, making the tax treatment identical to FDs for most people. Investors in the highest tax bracket can consider arbitrage funds, which provide equity-like taxation with debt-like returns.

Can a laddering strategy offer better flexibility than renewing the entire FD for one tenure?

Laddering means splitting one large FD into multiple smaller deposits with different maturity dates, instead of putting everything into a single tenure. Say you have Rs. 9 lakh to invest.

Rather than one three-year FD, you open three FDs of Rs. 3 lakh each- one maturing in one year, one in two years, and one in three years. Every year, one FD matures, giving you regular access to cash.

Meanwhile, the longer-tenure deposits earn higher rates. When the one-year FD matures, you reinvest it into a new three-year deposit and keep the ladder rolling. If rates fall, you are reinvesting only one matured portion at the lower rate, not your entire corpus at once.

In the current interest rate environment, where the RBI cut repo rates by 125 bps in 2025, but is holding rates steady as per the MPC Meeting in June, investors can view this strategy as a way to protect themselves from any possible reinvestment risk while keeping one tranche liquid at all times. However, FDs still barely help beat inflation and hence investors must assess their whole portfolio before going ahead.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or tax advice. Fixed deposit interest rates, tax rules, and investment returns are subject to change based on regulatory developments and market conditions. Investors should evaluate their financial goals, risk appetite, liquidity requirements, and tax implications before renewing or reinvesting a maturing FD. Past returns and prevailing interest rates do not guarantee future performance. Consider consulting a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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