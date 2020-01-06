Your FD interest may fail to match rising prices: How to beat inflation to survive after retirement

Increasing prices would gradually take the monthly expenses over the interest income.

Retired people rely on guaranteed fixed income instruments to park their retirement corpus as they have very low risk tolerance in the absence of regular income. While the interest on fixed-income instruments may be sufficient to maintain the standard of living just after retirement, increasing prices would gradually take the monthly expenses over the interest income.

So, it is necessary to realise the impact of inflation on the expenses and plan the investments accordingly to keep pace with the rising prices and survive the long retirement period.

For example, in case the initial monthly expenditure of a recently retired person is Rs 50,000 per month or Rs 6 lakh per year. The person has a retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore, which he has invested in a bank fixed deposit (FD) with interest rate of 8 per cent per annum. So, his interest income will be Rs 8 lakh per annum, which is more than his initial requirement of Rs 6 lakh per annum. Hence, the surplus cash per month in the initial period is Rs 16,667.

However, gradually his expenditure will increase with the level of inflation, and considering the rate of inflation as 6 per cent per annum, his monthly expenditure after 10 years will rise to Rs 89,542 or Rs 10,74,504 per annum.

To get that much income from FD with 8 per cent annual interest, he will now need a corpus of Rs 1,34,31,300. So, he needs to accumulate an additional corpus of Rs 34,31,300 in 10 years to keep pace with the inflation.

In case, he wants to accumulate the corpus by investing in bank FD, he will have to invest Rs 18,928 per month, which will be more than the surplus money he has in the initial period. So, it will be very difficult for him to sustain the standard of living as the expenditure will rise every month even in the 10-year accumulation period.

On the other hand, if he takes some calculated risks and invests the spare money in a balanced equity fund or any other equity fund with relatively lower risk, assuming a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent, he may accumulate Rs 34,31,300 in 10 years by starting a monthly SIP of Rs 15,316. So, he may accumulate the required corpus by investing Rs 1,351 per month less than the surplus money he has in the initial period, which may be saved to offset the rising expenditure during the accumulation period.

So, while calculating the retirement corpus and making investments to generate income post-retirement, it is very important to consider the impact of inflation on money needed for future expenditures.

Moreover, taking adequate health insurance cover is very necessary to contain additional expenditures due to medical exigencies.

To beat the inflation, retired person shouldn’t be afraid of taking calculated risks with the spare money to accumulate adequate corpus even during the retirement period to cope up with the rising prices, unless they have more than sufficient initial retirement corpus.