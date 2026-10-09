The GST Council, during its 57th meeting on Thursday, approved input tax credit (ITC) for group health and life insurance policies sanctioned by employers for their employees.

This action could push employers to broaden the scope of their existing coverage or provide group health insurance offered to employees. Under the existing rules, a company cannot claim credit for 18% GST paid on employee insurance coverage.

Instead of paying tax on the full value of their purchases and expenses, businesses can now offset the GST they have already paid against the GST they collect on their sales, allowing them to have greater room to expand insurance coverage, improve benefits or reduce the financial burden on employees.

The ITC under GST allows businesses to claim credit for the GST paid on eligible goods and services used for business purposes.

Here’s how the GST input tax credit could benefit employees and employers, and how the announcement matters for you.

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How will the input tax credit on GST benefit employers and employees?

For employers, this is a potential benefit for reducing the effective cost of eligible business expenses.

If employers are eligible to claim ITC on GST paid on group health insurance premiums, it could help lower the overall cost of providing health coverage to their employees.

Employers can save 18% (the GST component) on Group Insurance premiums by claiming input tax credit (ITC).

“An MSME who’s paying Rs 10 lakh annually towards group health insurance, eligible ITC could reduce its effective cost by Rs 1.8 lakh. The savings could be redirected towards business expansion or improved employee benefits,” said Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Director – Policybazaar.

However, eligibility depends on the applicable GST provisions and the nature of the insurance arrangement.

“For employees, the benefit is indirect. Employers may use the savings to enhance health insurance coverage, increase the sum insured, introduce additional benefits or extend coverage to dependents,” stated Chowdary.

“However, there is no automatic requirement for employers to pass on these savings to employees. The actual benefit will depend on the employer’s decision on how to utilise these savings,” Chowdary further added.

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Rs 1 lakh insurance premium: How much GST credit can employers claim?

A company’s input tax credit (ITC) depends on the GST paid on the insurance premium.

For example, if a company pays Rs 1 lakh as the annual premium for employee health insurance, the calculation would look like this, assuming GST is charged at 18%:

Particulars Amount Annual insurance premium (before GST) Rs 1,00,000 GST at 18% Rs 18,000 Total premium paid Rs 1,18,000 Potential ITC, if fully eligible Rs 18,000 Effective cost after ITC Rs 1,00,000

Source: Policybazaar

From the example, we can see that the company can claim Rs 18,000 as input tax credit, reducing its effective insurance cost by that amount, subject to the applicable rules and implementation of the GST Council’s recommendation.

Will health insurance cover expand with the GST input tax credit?

Yes, this move could encourage more MSMEs/ businesses to offer group health insurance or expand their existing coverage.

For smaller businesses operating on tight budgets, the cost of employee benefits can be a significant consideration.

Employers could consider increasing group term life insurance cover, as the potential ITC benefit may make employee insurance more cost-effective.

However, the decision to enhance life or health insurance benefits would depend on the existing coverage, employee needs, workforce demographics and overall benefits budget.

The ability to claim eligible input tax credit can reduce this cost.

Moreover, over time this change could help more workers, particularly those in lower-income segments, access health protection through their employers and reduce their out-of-pocket burden during medical emergencies.

Key policy terms employees should check

For group health insurance, key terms include the sum insured, room-rent limits, co-payments, waiting periods for pre-existing diseases, maternity benefits and whether dependents, including parents, are covered.

They should also check exclusions and sub-limits that could increase out-of-pocket expenses during a claim.

For group term life insurance, employees should review the total life cover, eligibility conditions, coverage duration and the benefits available to their nominees.

Ultimately, better benefits mean higher cover amount along with fewer gaps in protection and lower financial stress for employees and their dependents.

Key takeaway

There is no direct link between ITC and an increase in the sum insured.

“Companies may choose to increase the sum insured, introduce additional benefits or extend coverage to family members, or use the savings for business growth. Businesses could opt for a balanced approach. They could first identify gaps in employee protection and direct some of the savings towards addressing them,” commented Chowdary.

The extent of any improvement will ultimately depend on the employer’s budget and priorities.

The move, in short, would help businesses to manage costs while making employee benefits more meaningful and comprehensive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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