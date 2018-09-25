Your daughter may get Rs 75 lakh at new rate: Know some little known facts about Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana

Both the deposits and withdrawal amounts under Sukanya Samridhhi Yojana are tax free.

As a part of its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, the government has launched Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a small deposit scheme for the girl child. After the interest on SSY increased to 8.5 per cent, the scheme becomes more attractive. Assuming that the new rate remains stable, Rs 74,96,802 would be accumulated SSY account at the end of 21 years, if Rs 1,50,000 is invested at the beginning of every year for 15 years.

Ten features of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana you must know:

1. A legal guardian or natural guardian can open an SSY account for a girl child by producing the birth certificate of the child. The account may be opened either in Post Office or in a commercial bank and may also be in the name of an adopted girl child.

2. Only one account may be opened in the name of one girl child and maximum two accounts in the name of two different girl children.

3. Account can be opened just after the birth of a girl child and till she attains 10 years of age. The child must be a resident Indian and remains so to get the SSY benefits.

4. Minimum Rs 250 (earlier it was Rs 1,000) and subsequently, amounts in multiple of Rs 100 may be deposited in an SSY account in a year for 15 years. The maximum yearly limit is Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in installments and there is no limit on number of deposits either in a month or in a financial year.

5. Partial withdrawals are allowed, but maximum up to 50 per cent of balance standing at the end of the preceding financial year may be withdrawn after the account holder attains age of 18 years.

6. Normally, an SSY account gets closed after completion of 21 years. However, normal premature closure is allowed after completion of 18 years of age of the account holder, provided that the girl gets married. The amount may be withdrawn one month before or after three months of the marriage.

7. Both the deposits and withdrawal amounts under SSY are tax free.

8. If the minimum amount is not deposited in an account in a financial year, the account will be treated as ‘Account in Default’ and may be regularised by paying a penalty of Rs 50 per year along with payments of at least minimum deposit amounts for each default years.

9. If a default account is not regularised withing 15 years, the entire deposit will attract the interest rate applicable to Post Office Savings Bank Accounts at the time of its maturity. However, if the default was due to death of the guardian of the child, the account holder will get normal SSY rate.

10. No interest will be credited to an SSY account after completion of 21 years even if the amount is not withdrawn from the account.