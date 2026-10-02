When you buy a property in your parents’ names but pay the full purchase price out of your own pocket, it may seem like an emotional comfort to them. But after the property is legally registered in the parents‘ names, do you know who legally owns it?

The second big concern is that if the property is sold, gifted, inherited, or caught up in a family dispute years later, the most significant question might be: Does the child become the property’s legal owner by paying for it, or does ownership still belong to the parent whose name is on the sale deed?

Therefore, it’s crucial to comprehend the key difference between funding a property and legally owning it before believing that this house is yours because you bought it, even though it was purchased in your parents’ name.

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Property in parents’ name, child paid: Who legally owns it?

Ordinarily, the person in whose favour the registered sale deed or conveyance is executed would be regarded as the legal owner of the property.

The fact that the child has funded the entire purchase price does not, by itself, transfer legal title to the child.

However, the source of the consideration and the intention behind the arrangement may be relevant in determining its true nature.

“In particular, if the property is held in the parent’s name but was purchased with the child’s funds and is intended to be held for the child’s benefit, the arrangement may have to be examined under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (“Benami Act”),” said Sachin Bhandawat, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

The source of funds is an important evidentiary factor, but payment of the purchase price does not, by itself, confer legal ownership. The registered title documents remain particularly important in determining legal ownership.

“Where the nature of the transaction is disputed, courts may consider factors such as the source of the purchase money, the intention behind purchasing the property in another person’s name, possession of the property, the relationship between the parties, custody of the title documents and their subsequent conduct,” stated Bhandawat.

The source of funds is therefore relevant, but is not necessarily conclusive.

Child buys property in parent’s name: What does Benami law say?

Broadly, the Benami Act covers an arrangement where property is held by one person, the consideration is provided by another person, and the property is held for the immediate or future benefit of the person who provided the consideration.

The Act contains specific exceptions for certain family arrangements.

“In the case of a lineal ascendant or descendant, such as a parent or child, an important exception applies where both the person providing the consideration and the relative appear as joint owners in the relevant document and the consideration has been paid from the known sources of the person providing it,” said Bhandawat.

Accordingly, where a child funds a property which is registered solely in the parent’s name and the understanding is that it is ultimately being held for the child’s benefit, the arrangement may raise issues under the Benami Act.

If the property is held benami, the Act generally restricts the person claiming to be the beneficial or “real” owner from enforcing rights in that property. Benami property may also be liable to proceedings under the Act.

Can parents sell property bought with child’s money without consent?

The answer would depend principally on whether the child has a legally enforceable interest in the property.

“If the parent is the sole registered owner, the child’s ability to challenge a subsequent sale, gift or mortgage merely on the ground that the child funded the original purchase may be limited,” according to Bhandawat.

This becomes particularly relevant where the child’s claim is that the parent was merely holding the property for the child’s benefit.

“On the other hand, where the child has an independently recognised legal interest—for example, the child is also a registered co-owner—the position would be different and the parent’s ability to deal with the entire property would depend upon the nature and extent of the respective ownership interests,” Bhandawat further added.

Parent dies without Will: Does the child who paid for property get a special claim?

If the parent is the legal owner and the property forms part of the parent’s estate, then on the parent’s death without a will, the property would ordinarily devolve upon the legal heirs in accordance with the succession law applicable to the parent.

The fact that one child originally funded the purchase does not, by itself, necessarily give that child a preferential or exclusive right over the property.

A claim that the property was actually being held for that child’s benefit would have to be legally sustainable and would also need to be considered in light of the Benami Act.

Accordingly, families should not assume that proof of payment alone will override the registered title or the ordinary rules of succession.

Child pays, parent owns property: Which documents can prevent future disputes?

The most important point is that the documentation should accurately reflect the parties’ actual intention at the time of purchase.

If the child is intended to have an ownership interest, that interest—and, where appropriate, the respective ownership shares—should ordinarily be reflected in the registered conveyance itself rather than being left to an informal family understanding.

Clear banking records showing the source and flow of the purchase consideration should also be maintained.

Where reliance is intended to be placed on the family exceptions under the Benami Act, the transaction should be structured in accordance with the statutory requirements, including the joint-ownership and known-source requirements where applicable.

The arrangement should also be considered from the perspective of succession, taxation and applicable stamp-duty requirements.

Clear contemporaneous documentation can significantly reduce the scope for later disputes between family members.

Siblings dispute property claim: How do courts decide ownership?

Courts would ordinarily examine the transaction as a whole rather than relying on any single fact.

“Relevant factors may include the registered title documents, the source of the purchase money, the reason why the property was acquired in the parent’s name, the relationship between the parties, who had possession of the property, who retained the original title documents and how the parties subsequently treated the property,” explains Bhandawat.

The intention behind the transaction is particularly important. Evidence that the child funded the property may support the child’s case factually, but it is not necessarily conclusive of ownership.

Ultimately, any claim inconsistent with the registered title would have to be established on the evidence and would also have to withstand the provisions of the Benami Act, including the statutory definition of a benami transaction, the available exceptions and the restrictions on enforcement of rights in benami property.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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