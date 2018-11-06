You can get home insurance for unoccupied home

Published: November 6, 2018 12:31 AM

By Anamika Roy Rashtrawar

I stay in Mumbai and have a house in Goa which is locked for 10 months a year. Can I get insurance for it?
– Deepak Shetty
You can get a home insurance for your Goa house although you live in Mumbai. However, at the inception you must clarify to the insurers that your house remains unoccupied for most part of the year. Typically, burglary cover ceases to exist when a house is unoccupied for more than two months at a stretch.

Since I plan to undertake 8-10 trips to Singapore till 2020, can I buy a long time travel insurance plan?
—Raman Kripal Singh
For frequent corporate travellers, there are annual multi trip international travel policies. However, if you have travel plans till 2020, then the annual policies would have to be renewed very year.

Is it mandatory to buy `15 lakh personal accident cover for car and why is it for `750 when Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana costs `12 for `2 lakh cover?
—Mahesh Rao
The PA cover is mandatory only for owner driver. The chances of an owner driver meeting with an accident is very high and hence the rates prescribed by Irdai is justified. In case of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana, the members covered come from all walks in life and the risk is spread, hence the premium of `12.

I will retire next week. Can I continue with group health cover next year after paying the premium by myself?
—Gopal Kumar
Usually, cover for a member under a group policy ends on the day of retirement. However, in some rare cases the retired employee is covered till expiry of the policy period, provided this is agreed by your employer and the insurance company at the inception of the policy.

I have a home protection plan for five years which I took along with bank loan. I have cleared the loan within six months. Is the insurance cover valid?
—SR Kumar
Insurance cover will continue if you have not cancelled it when clearing loan.

Can I get insurance cover for my large collection of expensive watches?
—SR Kumar
Yes, the watches can be covered under an All Risk Policy. It would be advisable to agree on the value at the time of insurance.

The writer is director (Marketing), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance. Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

