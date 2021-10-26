YES Bank launches YES Family to fulfil every family member’s needs – Check features

The proposition is available across YES Prosperity, YES Premia and YES FIRST programs – each of which is designed to cater to different customer segments.

YES BANK has launched its YES Family proposition, wherein bank account holders will be able to care for the well-being of everyone in their family. With the YES Family offering one can enjoy services and privileges together as a family.

Packed with benefits and exclusive offerings, the bank claims the offering has been thoughtfully curated to make everything from shopping and dining together to availing loans more convenient and rewarding for their customers.

Among the key attractions of the proposition – family healthcare benefits; dedicated Relationship Manager for the entire family; the flexibility to maintain minimum balance across family accounts; free domestic ATM withdrawals, fee waivers on digital transactions; YES Rewardz points on banking transactions that can be transferred within the family, and exciting cashback and lifestyle offers, are some of the top features.

The bank states discounted locker rentals, competitive interest rates on fixed deposits, recurring deposits, home loans and auto loans along with offers on dining and shopping are among other benefits built into the proposition.

Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES BANK, says, “As family lifestyles witness a dynamic shift, there is an enormous potential for family banking to evolve and keep up with the times. Recognizing that the financial needs and expectations of the modern family unit have changed, YES BANK has endeavoured to curate a program that reflects current realities and factors in practical considerations that come with intra-family financial interactions today.”

He further adds, “With YES Family, customers of varying income levels can collaborate and coordinate their spending together with their families, creating the opportunity for all family members to learn smart spending and fiscal responsibility.”

Benefits of YES Family includes priority servicing for the whole family, additional savings and cash back, fee waivers, flexibility to maintain balance across family accounts and family privileges among other banking solutions.

The proposition is available across YES Prosperity, YES Premia and YES FIRST programs – each of which is designed to cater to different customer segments. The YES Prosperity Family proposition will be available for customers who maintain a combined average monthly balance.

Eligibility criteria for YES Family proposition;

1. YES Prosperity Family – An average monthly balance of Rs 50,000 and above across savings accounts or a Fixed Deposit of Rs 5 lakh and above at a family level needs to be maintained.

2. YES Premia Family – An average monthly balance of R 2 lakh across savings accounts or net relationship value of Rs 10 lakh at a family level should be maintained.

3. YES FIRST Family – An average monthly balance of 8 lakh across savings accounts or net relationship value of Rs 30 lakh at a family level needs to be maintained by the account holder.