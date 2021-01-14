YES BANK launches wellness-themed credit cards – Check features

Cardholders will be able to enjoy the complimentary health benefits by simply registering on the Aditya Birla Multiply App.

In partnership with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited, YES BANK has launched ‘YES BANK Wellness’ and ‘YES BANK Wellness Plus’ credit cards which are aimed at holistic health, self-care and wellness of consumers.

Cardholders will be able to enjoy the complimentary health benefits by simply registering on the Aditya Birla Multiply App. The app will allow consumers to avail complimentary benefits such as annual health check-up, round the clock doctor or counsellor helpline, in-studio or home-based workout sessions, personalized diet plans, among others.

The bank says as consumers face new realities of home-schooling of children, working from home, and lack of physical contact with loved ones and colleagues, this innovative step will encourage and promote self-care, mental and physical well-being. The cards also offer benefits like annual complimentary preventive health check-up, on-call consultation with Doctors, Specialists, Counsellors and Nutritionists, etc.

Key benefits of the YES BANK Wellness and Wellness Plus Card;

1. Wellness Credit Card

Priced at Rs 1,999 a year, the Wellness card will offer 20 Reward Points on Pharmacy spends (every Rs 200), 4 Reward Points on other spends (every Rs 200), along with complimentary annual preventive health check-up (25 parameters), and 6 complimentary fitness session per month: options like Gym, Yoga and Zumba. The card will also offer unlimited doctor consultations on call, and free online consultations across medical specialities, and diet plans according to the cardholder’s goals.

2 . Wellness Plus Credit Card

Priced at Rs 2,999 a year, the Contactless payment Wellness Plus card will offer 30 Reward Points on Pharmacy spends (every Rs 200), 6 Reward Points on other spends (every Rs 200). Along with complimentary annual preventive health check-up (31 parameters), and 12 complimentary fitness session per month: options like Gym, Yoga and Zumba. It will also offer unlimited Doctor consultations on call, Diet Plans according to the cardholder’s goals, and free online consultations across medical specialities. Cardholders will also get domestic airport lounge access (2 visits per quarter).

Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, YES BANK, says, “As we adapt to the new normal, prioritizing the health and well-being as individuals and that of our loved ones has become ever more important. This card has been designed keeping the holistic wellness needs of consumers in mind and it is a compelling value proposition.”