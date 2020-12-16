  • MORE MARKET STATS

YES Bank launches new line of E-series debit cards – Check features

By: |
December 16, 2020 4:15 PM

The catch with these cards will be the new design, wherein, the card number and CVV details have been discreetly placed at the back, thereby improving security by making it less easy to capture these details while using them at ATMs or POS terminals.

credit card, credit card charges, yes bank credit card, hni credit cards, credit card benefits, benefits of using credit cards during festive season, festive season, Improves credit score, no cost EMIs, interest free period, best credit cards, top credit cards,The benefits offered with each card range from reward points for minimum spends and airport lounge access, along with golfing access and an emergency card-blocking option with a single phone call or SMS.

In partnership with VISA as a payment processor, YES BANK has launched a new line of debit cards – E-series. The company says it will enhance payments efficiency for salaried and YES FIRST account holders.

The Bank has also introduced a new line of vertical Debit cards under the E-series across Mastercard and VISA cards. Earlier, YES BANK’s debit cards existed on Mastercard and RuPay platforms, but with the new launch, cardholders can get VISA-branded debit cards as well.

The E-series debit cards come with enhanced features to provide a more seamless and consistent experience to consumers. The bank says, laid out vertically to reflect the upright use of cards today, responding to customer behavior wherein cards are inserted lengthwise – whether being slotted into ATMs, POS terminals, for contactless payments or simply tucked into wallet compartments.

The E-series is built-in with upgrades as cardholders deepen their relationship with the Bank. It also offers a measure of choice to cardholders to become eligible for a higher card variant, for a fee. For instance, cardholders can opt for the Element, Engage or Explore cards when they first come on board, depending on their banking preferences, choosing later to upgrade to Enhance or Elevate, eventually moving up the series to the coveted Emerge or Eclectic cards.

The benefits offered with each card range from reward points for minimum spends and airport lounge access, along with golfing access and an emergency card-blocking option with a single phone call or SMS. Some of these features are currently offered to members of YES BANK’s banking programs, YES Premia and YES FIRST.

Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES BANK, says, “The upgrade is part of the Bank’s vision to offer payment solutions that not only bring the world’s best payments experience, but also a step towards India’s cashless transformation. The E-series is yet another endeavor by YES BANK towards enabling wider access to secure and convenient payment services.”

The E-series cards have been introduced to encourages card users to engage more with the Bank and consequently get access to YES BANK’s privileged banking offerings, without separately applying to be part of them.

