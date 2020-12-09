YES Bank launches credit card for India’s affluent and ultra HNIs – Check features, benefits

Among its Unique Rewards Program, the card offers never-expiring Rewards Points.

YES Bank has launched Yes Private Prime Credit Card for India’s affluent and ultra HNIs (High-Net-Worth-Individuals). The card is available on the Mastercard World Elite platform – and focuses on ultra HNI consumers, offering exclusive concierge services, features, and benefits that uniquely appeal to affluent cardholders. As per the bank, this is a strictly by-invitation-only lifestyle Credit Card that offers a unique Customer Value Proposition along with a host of other experiences.

The bank says the product is thoughtfully curated to provide a differentiated offering with global privileges and experiences across travel, lifestyle, hospitality, dining, entertainment, and wellness, among others.

Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, YES Bank says, “The new Yes Private Prime credit card is in line with our strategy to deliver premium and exclusive services to our valued customers. With this card, we continue to strengthen our card proposition to the affluent segment, giving them global access to differentiated services and experiences. We are confident that the extensive rewards and benefits bundled with this card will appeal to this segment.”

Here are some of the key benefits of the Yes Private Prime Credit Card;

Travel Privileges: Unlimited access to International & Domestic Airport Lounges for Primary and Add-on cardholders and guests. Special Privileges on Airport meet and greet services and car rental services.

Unlimited access to International & Domestic Airport Lounges for Primary and Add-on cardholders and guests. Special Privileges on Airport meet and greet services and car rental services. Hospitality Privileges: Gift Vouchers worth Rs 9,000 from Oberoi Hotels and Resorts – annual feature upon card renewal. Privileges across leading hotel chains globally like Taj, Intercontinental, Mandarin, and more.

Gift Vouchers worth Rs 9,000 from Oberoi Hotels and Resorts – annual feature upon card renewal. Privileges across leading hotel chains globally like Taj, Intercontinental, Mandarin, and more. Golf Privileges: Access to best-in-class Golf courses in India and International destinations.

Access to best-in-class Golf courses in India and International destinations. Entertainment Privileges: 50 per cent discount on tickets for select events. Buy 1-get-1 complimentary movie tickets on BookMyShow.

50 per cent discount on tickets for select events. Buy 1-get-1 complimentary movie tickets on BookMyShow. Other Privileges: Unique Rewards Program with never-expiring Rewards Points. Low Foreign Currency Mark-up of 1.75 per cent.

Porush Singh, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “India has more than 700,000 millionaires, and the number is growing by 12-13 per cent every year. These High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs) exhibit an increasing demand for services, experiences, and differentiated products. Mastercard is committed to bringing customized experiences to this elite, affluent segment.”

He further adds, “Mastercard World Elite- Yes Private Prime is specially designed to offer priceless moments to the HNWIs and to meet their diverse preferences with meticulously customized offerings. This card offers a combination of niche banking solutions and carefully curated lifestyle privileges.”