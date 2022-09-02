Yes Bank Fixed Deposit rate changed. These account holders to get upto 7.25% interest – Details

Yes Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: Yes Bank today revised the interest rates on its Non-Resident External Account (NRE) Fixed Deposits by 50 to 75 basis points. In a statement, the bank said this move is in accordance with the recent announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to aid incremental fund flows.

Yes Bank has also hiked its peak interest rate on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits by 20 basis points, allowing the NRI customers to avail of healthy returns on their Fixed Deposit.

According to the statement, the Yes Bank NRE Fixed Deposit rate for the tenure of 12 months to less than 18 months has been revised to 7.01% p.a. Similarly, the rate for the tenure greater than 18 months has been revised to 7.25% p.a. These revised rates will be applicable for deposits less than Rs 5 crores.

The Yes Bank is also offering a peak rate of 4.05% p.a. 4.25% p.a. on USD FCNR deposits for the tenure of 12 months to less than 24 months. 24 months to less than 36 months.

Commenting on new FD rates, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank, said, “The recent relaxation announced by the RBI to attract forex inflows has allowed us a window to hike interest rates on our NRE and FCNR Fixed Deposit offerings, thus extending the benefit to our customers. This initiative is in alignment with the various strides the Bank has taken in the recent past to benefit customers, which will allow us to further diversify and grow YES BANK’s retail portfolio.”

Below are the details indicating key features of NRE Fixed Deposits and Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits:

Parameters Features (NRE Fixed Deposits) Features (FCNR) Fixed deposit amount Min.: INR 10,000 Min.: 1000 units of foreign currency Tenure 1 year to 10 years 1 year to 5 years Taxation & Repatriability Exempt from taxes in India & Freely repatriable Exempt from taxes in India & Freely repatriable Source: Yes Bank

How to book NRE FD

To book NRE fixed deposit, customers can visit Yes Bank’s digital banking channels viz YES Online (Net Banking), YES Mobile (Mobile Banking) or YES Robot (Personal banking chatbot) or visit the nearest branch of YES BANK if they are in India or write to gib@yesbank.in (dedicated email ID for NRIs transaction requests).