YES Bank Festive Offer: Lowers home loan rates, offers loan tenure of up to 35 years

Salaried women borrowers will get a 0.05 per cent discount under this offer.

YES Bank has announced a limited period offer on its ‘YES Premier Home Loans’ at 6.7 per cent p.a. during this festive season. The bank claims the interest rate offered is among the most competitive interest rates in the retail consumer market. The 90-day offer from the bank will come with an additional 0.05 per cent benefit for prospective salaried women home buyers.

Under this offer, salaried home buyers will be able to avail flexible loan tenure of up to 35 years at affordable EMI options and zero prepayment charges with minimal documentation. Note that the offer will be applicable for home loans for property purchase as well as balance transfers from other lenders.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK, says, “YES BANK is pleased to offer competitive interest rates on home loans to help fulfil a home buyer’s dream of owning their own home. Home loan is a segment we are looking at expanding and envisage growing the book size by 2X over the next three months. With its inherent long tenure, the home loan offers also gives us an opportunity to partner with our consumers across different life stages and lifecycles.”

Benefits of YES Premier home loans will include;

· The borrower can avail of a loan for a tenure of up to 35 years.

· Salaried women borrowers will get a 0.05 per cent discount under this offer.

· The loan sanctioning will require minimal documentation.

· Borrowers will also get doorstep service to avail of this festive scheme.