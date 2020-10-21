Yes Bank announces festive season offers on loans, credit cards

Yes Bank announces several festival offers

Yes Bank has announced several offers for the festive season. These offers are available for customers across financial solutions with discounts on processing fee on loans, no-cost EMIs, gift vouchers, cashback and more.

Yes Bank said in a statement that customers can avail hassle-free loans at competitive interest rates – personal and business loans, two-wheeler and auto loans up to 100 per cent of on-road prices – topped up with tailored options and flexible payment plans.

Also, customers can enjoy the benefit of more than 100 attractive deals on YES BANK Credit Cards with enriching rewards.

The Bank has tied-up with popular brands to help its Credit Card holders to purchase home appliances at no-cost EMI. The bank said that top spenders can win exciting prizes including smartphones, Televisions, Bluetooth speakers and shopping vouchers.

Yes Bank is also offering rewards and savings on Debit and Credit Card deals for buying electronics, apparel or groceries.

Yes Bank also allows to open a savings account digitally from the comfort of home, and offers overdraft facility against Fixed Deposit.

The bank said that for enabling safe and easy travel reservations during the festive season, Yes Bank Credit Cards are giving best deals by partnering leading travel portals. Customers can avail attractive discounts on hotels, flights and bus bookings, for their vacations or to meet their loved ones.

Commenting on the offer, Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, YES BANK said, “We are pleased to offer our customers attractive loan offers to spread happiness this festive season and have tied up with leading and popular brands across various categories to bring forth rewarding offers. With deferred purchases during the lockdown, there is a lot of demand and our offerings and products this festive season are perfectly positioned to enable customers fulfill their dreams and aspirations. We urge our customers to celebrate the festive season with Zimmedari and make the most out of our special offerings.”

Rajanish Prabhu, Head – Credit Cards, YES BANK said, “This year we have tied up with several renowned brands and curated a host of offers, both in store and online, for our cardholders to enjoy great benefits across a host of categories. Customers can avail discounts, get the best deals and rewards with offers that appeal to every kind of shopper. Festivals are a time to be enjoyed with loved ones and we believe our attractive offerings will add that special touch during this festive season.”