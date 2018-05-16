Yaantra: Mastering the on-demand mobile repair game

Jayant Jha, CEO, Yaatra.

Mobile repair shops may have sprung up in every lane of every city in India, but their quality of services is still nothing to write home about. Usually manned by poorly skilled technicians, you have no other option than to place your trust in them.

That is now changing with on-demand mobile repair services firms such as Yaantra promising transparent, warranty-based quality services. Extending the concept of on-demand services to mobile repairing, Delhi-based start-up Yaantra is looking at making repair services accessible and hassle-free, with on-demand repair services available at the customer’s doorstep. It also offers services such as refurbishment, dead-on-arrival validation, and repair services for third-party mobile brands.

Founded in 2013 by Jayant Jha, Yaatra sells refurbished multi-brand smartphones with warranty across India. Apart from this, it provides on-demand multi-brand smartphone repair services across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Within a span of five years, the brand has expanded its presence across India via a strong retail network as well as growing its own capabilities. It plans to expand into 20 more cities as a self-owned service centre by FY20. “We get over 40,000 repairs and refurbishment request every month and we also have a pan India service network adhering to about 14,000 pincodes. We are targeting a success rate of 200% annual growth rate for the next three years,” says Jayant Jha, CEO, Yaantra. Jha had started Yaantra after experiencing repair woes for his Blackberry phone in 2012. He then decided to make the repair services more effective and simplified.

Yaantra has developed robust systems and tech platforms to deliver next-gen repair experience to its customers and partners. Repair services are available in as quick as 30 minutes with complete peace of mind including data protection and after repair warranty. The start-up is partnering with different mobile brands and expanding its presence through retail networks in tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well.

Yaantra started with an annual target of repairing and refurbishing 8000 smartphones; today it averages 50,000 mobile phones per month. The key success factor has been the brand’s attention to creating trust via quality service, with a self-developed standard process of 36 quality checkpoints as well as offering a minimum 6 months warranty on all resold products.

Recently, Yaantra raised a fourth round of equity funding of $3.1 million led by Carpediem Capital Partners and Duane Park. Yaantra was initially funded by Carpediem Capital Partners and Duane Park and the current infusion of $3.1 million takes its total funding to about $10million.

By Sandhya Michu