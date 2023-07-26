Wright Research launches Quant-based PMS with a minimum ticket size of Rs 50 lakh

Wright Research, a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and retail robo-advisory platform has launched a Quant-based Portfolio Management Services (PMS). In a statement, Wright Research said the new PMS will use AI algorithms to find and make the most of market irregularities and inefficiencies.

“This data-driven, factor-based cutting-edge strategy aims to deliver superior, and consistent returns over time,” it said.

According to the statement, Wright Research is managing Rs 300 Crore+ Assets Under Advisory (AUA) under SEBI RIA licence. The advisory firm is known for providing high-momentum investment recommendations. In order to provide data-driven results through factor investing, the firm has forayed into Portfolio Management Services (PMS) to strengthen the company’s position.

The PMS will offer service typically reserved for elite investors with a minimum ticket size of Rs 50 lakh and provide a basket of 20-30 diversified stocks. To stay competitive with the market, Wright Research will offer a tactical portfolio that will be rebalanced monthly.

The PMS will try to blend the power of advanced mathematical models and artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. In the PMS structure, Wright Research will add an added layer of optimal trading to cutting-edge research.

PMS Manager

The PMS will be managed by Sonam Srivastava, an IIT Kanpur Alumnus who has also pursued her master’s in financial engineering from Worldquant University. Srivastava is a recognized researcher in the field of machine learning in finance and quantitative investing with an experience of over 10+ years in Quantitative research and portfolio management working on systematic strategies, algorithmic trading, long-short strategies, and high-frequency trading.

Also Read: Mutual Fund calculator: Direct Small Cap Funds that doubled or tripled Rs 1 lakh in 5 years

“Wright Research was born out of the conviction that every investor, regardless of their financial knowledge or background, should have access to sound investment strategies. Our retail robo-advisory platform was our first step in that direction. Today, as we launch our PMS, we stay true to our ethos while catering to a more advanced investor segment,” said Srivastava while commenting on the launch.

“Our data-driven, factor-based strategy is designed to uncover unique investment opportunities and create an optimal growth trajectory for our clients. We have combined our profound financial expertise with the power of AI to provide a PMS service that’s unparalleled in the Indian market”, she added.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release shared by Wright Research. Views expressed in this article are those of Wright Research and do not reflect the views of financialexpress.com