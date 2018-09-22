Wow! Single payment card soon for smooth travel across the country – What commuters must know

Soon commuters will not have to worry about using different payment options like cash or cards for travelling within a city or even between cities, as the government is working on introducing a common mobility card, which will be accepted across all platforms and can be used to pay for your auto, cab or Metro bills.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is working on a common mobility card, which it expects to introduce across the country by December this year, sources said.

At present, the ministry is working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which is in talks with all the banks and other financial institutions so that payments made through the card can be accepted across the country.

“Work is on full swing for the card and it will come out in the next three months. At present, MeitY is working with stakeholders on the transaction platform and on ensuring the security part including data security. This card can also be used for making payments, like a debit or credit card, for other things besides on travel,” a senior government official explained.

MeitY has been working on the concept of a universal payment card for quite some time now.

The concept behind such a payment option is that not only can it be used to pay for travelling on public transport in a city, but also for inter-state rail and bus travels. Besides, the card being eligible for other payments makes it more convenient for people to use.

The government is also talking to automobile manufacturers, especially those manufacturing passenger vehicles, on the feasibility of vehicles coming factory-fitted with PoS machine or a payment option which supports this card, another senior government official said.

“This will be a game changer. If public transport vehicles like auto rickshaws, cabs and buses come fitted with PoS machines, a passenger will only have to swipe his/her card for travel,” the official explained.