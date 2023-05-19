Worried over 20% TCS? Get 40% cashback with this card in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Spain. T&C apply

RuPay and JCB International Co. Ltd. today announced the third phase of its limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cardholders. In a statement today, NPCI said that customers using the RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cards will get 40% cash back on purchases made at retail stores in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Spain during the offer period.

The 40% cashback offer period started from May 15 and it will remain valid till August 15, 2023.

“During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40% cash back on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. The offer will be valid from May 15 to August 15, 2023,” NPCI said.

Maximum cashback allowed

The maximum cashback amount per transaction is Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period. Detailed terms and conditions for the offer are available at https://www.rupay.co.in/rupay-international-offers.

JCB International Co. Ltd. is the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, Japan’s only international payment brand.

Commenting on the offer, Yo Sato, Senior Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd., said, “Continuing on our journey to offer unparalleled experiences to our cardmembers, we are delighted to announce the launch of our third cashback campaign in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. During summer holidays, we anticipate a high flow of tourists to these locations and this offer will make our cardmembers’ vacation more rewarding and memorable when they shop at merchant outlets in these locations.”

Denny V. Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “Given our strong commitment towards making RuPay global, we are happy to announce the cashback offer in partnership with JCB. The first two legs of the cashback campaign were introduced last year and basis the good response we have now extended the offer in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Spain.”

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on an NPCI press release today. For full details of the offer, visit RuPay international offers section on RuPay website)