World Tourism Day 2018: 6 money tips for the unstoppable globetrotter

There are various ways in which travelers can plan a budget trip to their dream destination.

Travel has become an integral part of all our lives. A minimum of one trip annually has become more of a therapeutic escape from our busy schedules. However, in case you are planning to travel overseas, then there are lots of other things to do than just buying plane tickets and booking hotel rooms in advance. Also, if you do not want the rising prices to impact your travel plans, then you are required to do certain things. Here are some quick tips on this World Tourism Day that will make your holiday cost effective while keeping the excitement level intact.

1. Flash sale and package tour: There is more to the newspaper and other media that you use than only news — they are the flash sales! Just about a couple of months prior to every holiday season, you will see a flood of flash sales that you can make the best use of.

“A package tour is always better than the one which you probably try making on your own. It is because the travel company possesses the expertise and robust network of suppliers, and you are placed well for your holiday. The traveller stands a chance to utilize the discount attached with packages. A group holiday is always more economical than a private one. However, with both cases it’s best to leave the planning part to the tour operator owing to their skill,” says Karan Anand, Head-Relationships, Cox & Kings.

2. Book accommodation as per experience needed: It is vital to ask the questions ‘what’ and ‘why’ before departing for any destination. What is the experience you are looking for? Why are you opting for a holiday? Some may wish for relaxation while some would choose to be the explorers. Your answers should help you choose your accommodation type. If your days and nights are alike and it’s all about lazing around, it definitely would be wise to book your room for 24 hours. However, if you are a terrific explorer, you may avoid stepping into the hotel during the day. In which case, book your room for nights only and save up on some cash.

3. Plan in advance: There are various ways in which travelers can plan a budget trip to their dream destination. For cost-conscious travelers, it is advisable to plan a holiday well in advance as it could help them find the best deals, including airfares and accommodations. “Planning in advance also helps travelers to opt for attractive deals and discounts on package tours which makes the holiday economical. Another way to save on costs is by planning a trip during off-season as there are many offers and discounts available for tourists,” says Daniel D’souza, Head-Sales, India and NRI Markets, SOTC Travel.

4. Book it early but not too early, be realistic: As soon as you have decided the date and place you wish to travel, lose no time in comparing the flight costs and booking the best deal. You can book your tickets 11 months in advance. Unlike any other mode of transport, the airfare increases as the seats fill up. “The more seats not booked on the flight, the better air ticket prices up for grab. However, make sure you don’t buy very early as advance bookings cost more than the tickets available 3 months in advance of your travel period. It is also important not to wait for too long in quest for the cheapest fare. Decide your price and book it as soon as the price nears your decided fare. It’s better to book a ticket for Rs 1000 today than to book it for 1500 a day after while you continue expecting that it falls to Rs 900,” says Anand.

5. Carry less, pay less: Who likes to travel with a heavy luggage anyway? However, we have commonly discovered ourselves in a situation with quite some weight. Besides, unnecessary stress, extra weight also affects our wallet. There is extra money you pay at different intervals starting from the airport. Reuse your clothes, learn new folding patterns and read up on how to pack smart. This will go a long way towards saving up while travelling. Travel light is the mantra to save while on go. Also, if you are a souvenir or shopping person, you have all the more reason to make more room in your bags to accommodate them while coming back and not spend more then.

6. Travel during the night: How can you save up on a night stay? The answer is quite simple – travel in the night. “Be it a late-night flight or late-night bus, depending on your destination; choose to travel to the destination when it is dark. This will not only help you save on your night-stay in a hotel, but also get you some discounted fare for your transit. This will help you enjoy a double discount on your trip,” informs Anand.

Apart from doing these things, to ensure a safe and hassle-free holiday, you should carry the phone number of the country’s embassy and consulate. You should also share copies of the itinerary, hotel numbers, passport and flight details with your friends and relatives at home. Depending on the destination and the weather conditions there, you should take adequate precautions, medication and carry clothing suitable for the climate.

Also, “instead of looking for deals on individual components like flights, hotel and sightseeing, it is advisable to look at the potential upside of savings possible across the entire spectrum of services,” says Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook.