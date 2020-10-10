World Mental Health Day 2020: Future Generali India rolls out Total Health Score to quantify mental health

People interested can check their health scores and can take the assessment on Future Generali's website or use the insurance app.

There has been a higher incidence of mental health issues in India, especially during the on-going pandemic. Amidst the pandemic, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has announced the launch of an online mental health assessment test – Total Health Score. This self-assessment will enable an individual to evaluate the quality of his mental well-being. The insurance company encourages everyone to take their mental health seriously and emphasizes that one’s mental health is as important as physical health to be healthy inside out.

The Total Health Score is a questionnaire and API based assessment that is designed by practicing therapists and counselors who understand the early signs of potential mental health issues.

Once the individual completes the assessment, he/she will be attributed to a score that outlines the current state of his/her mental health. In addition, he/she will have access to self-care content to understand as well as manage various mental health issues like stress, anxiety, depression, and other related concerns. The company says the self-care content is developed by mental health experts especially for Future Generali.

Anup Rau, MD, and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, said, “We all know that mental health is considered a taboo. As a brand, we want to steer healthy conversations around mental well-being and change people’s approach towards it. The starting point of this mindset change is to get people to understand that mental health is as important as physical health and give them quantifiable ways to measure it. Hence, we created the Total Health Score, a simple questionnaire, and API based score that helps quantify your mental health at the time of taking the test.”

