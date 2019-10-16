Wondering what to gift this Diwali? Try products based on new technology to surprise near and dear ones

Although gadgets based on latest technology may be expensive for individuals, corporates may surely afford such gifts for their valuable employees.

That time of the year is here again when people shower gifts on their near and dear ones on the occasion of the “Festival of Lights”. Along with people going on shopping spree to buy gifts for their family and relatives, employers too shower love and appreciation on the employees during Diwali. Corporates also send expensive gifts to their clients and business providers.

While you may be wondering what to buy from the sea of gift items, most corporates also face the same dilemma, when the “Festival of Lights” arrives, while deciding what would be the ideal gift to recognise the loyalty and the sheer effort that the employees have put in around the year and gracefully say “Thank You” and yet add value!

The one unifying, equally aspirational gift for family members, employees and juniors would be the latest gadgets.

Although gadgets based on latest technology may be expensive for individuals, corporates may surely afford such gifts for their valuable employees.

Here is a sneak peek into the gift list of latest gadgets:

AirTamer

Imagine your “personal, sterilised, pollution-free, virus-free bubble”! Presenting the First-Ever Wearable Air Purifier- the ‘AirTamer’. This tiny gadget, weighing only 50 gm, wearable around the neck, is noiseless and enables you to breathe clean air anytime, anywhere; indoors or outdoors. The AirTamer not only cleanses the air but also sterilizes the surroundings up to 97.5 per cent. The AirTamer’s advanced ionic technology emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions that forces airborne pollutants away from your personal space. Its state-of-the-art electrostatic purification system creates a 3-foot sphere of cleaner, healthier air around you.

Breo

Breo ISee4 – Aankhon ki thandak/garmi have been concepts only in the proverbial world. The Breo ISee 4, a Wireless Digital Eye Massager with Heat Compression and Assuasive Music has made that a reality. This is one more gadget from the realms of the future. Breo brings to you a massaging device that can be used over and over again from the comfort of your couch. It is specifically designed to massage the muscles around the eyes. Breo ISee4 is equipped with three different massaging modes and customised music to combat your tiredness. It is powered by a rechargeable 800mAh Li-ion battery designed for maximum portability. It has three options of air pressure massaging modes: Sleep and Hard.

EQUA

Water is the elixir of life. Yet, dehydration is the single largest cause of human diseases. EQUA comes as “Manna from Heaven”-designed to make your lifestyle healthy by keeping you hydrated. This Smart Water Bottle sends you LED light glow reminders to ensure that you remain hydrated. The motion sensor technology determines exactly when you need to take your next sip of water. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and uses the EQUA app to track your water intake. EQUA comes with real marble or metal top and a metallic holder and is BPA free. It has a capacity of 23 oz and comes in a handy size which makes the smart water bottle ideal for sports, hiking, backpacking or commuting – tailored for Gen-Y, always on the move!

NutFinder

No longer will we be subject to the “lil’ Bo-Peep has lost her sheep & doesn’t know where to find them” syndrome. Small and powerful, Nutfinder is a user-friendly and simple solution for real-time positioning so you can keep track of your kids, pets, bikes, luggage – or anything that moves. It gives real-time GPS location for all things mobile. This mini tracker comes with various features like audio notifications if you forget your belongings, last known location alerts and lost phone alerts. It so small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything that you are carrying with you.

Smart Sport Watch

A smart sports watch for running is built to withstand many adverse conditions. Such watches will be water-resistant, dust and scratch-resistant to a very high degree. Some of these watches come with chronograph functions such as a stopwatch. Other have extra functionality such as smartphone functions. Smartphone functions will include the ability to get smartphone notifications, a music player and even connect via Bluetooth or over Wi-Fi. Most features on a smart sports watch include activity trackers, heart rate monitors, and a pedometer among others. Some can even measure barometric pressure or have gyroscopic tilt detection technology incorporated. For people who want their watches display all the necessary information that comes to their phone, may consider these watches to be very useful as it ties all the information into one ecosystem.