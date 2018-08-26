Women’s Equality Day 2018: 5 things working women need to do for a secure financial future

If you have been relying on your corporate health insurance, it’s time you bought a separate health insurance policy for yourself.

The employment and pay gap between genders have been narrowing with time. While ‘equality’ in its true sense might still be a struggle in many circles as it is dependent on the larger framework of society, financial independence is more easily accessible to women today.

Money offers comforts, security and greater power over your life. However, these are less a function of how much you earn and more about how well you manage your money. Financial independence isn’t attained just by contributing towards your day-to-day expenses without depending on the men in your household. It’s also attained by saving up for retirement, putting cash aside for emergencies, and more importantly, investing wisely to fulfil your aspirations.

As per the Aspiration Index survey conducted by BankBazaar in July 2018, of millennials between ages 25 and 35 across 12 metros and non-metros, India’s young women have bigger aspirations than their male counterparts. While the female millennials scored 87.43 on the Aspiration Index, males trailed them at 86.29.

However, how can more women fulfil their aspirations and achieve financial prosperity? Let’s look at a few things that you can do.

1. Set your goals

As a woman, you have aspirations and goals. Money is key to fulfilling them. Set yourself some short-, medium- and long-term goals. Work backwards to see how much time and money you have to allocate towards those goals. For example, a short-term goal may be to take a holiday, a medium-term goal could be to save money for a car, and a long-term goal is saving for retirement. Allocate your savings towards these goals using a mix of mutual funds, PPF, NPS, and FDs. Speak with a financial advisor on how to break your goals down into smaller, easy, monthly steps. Don’t let the size of your money requirement weigh you down. Any goal can be achieved with the right financial instrument and sufficient time.

2. Start a mutual fund SIP

Mutual fund SIPs are the best way to save, invest and create wealth in a disciplined manner without straining your pockets or limiting your liquidity. You can start investing an amount as small as Rs 500 per month in a mutual fund scheme suited to you, and earn lucrative returns in the long run. You can choose your funds basis your risk appetite and investment tenure. You can also save tax under section 80C if you invest via an ELSS scheme, which has a three-year lock-in period. Best of all you don’t need to time the market with SIP. The rupee-cost averaging mitigates the risk in the long run.

3. Insure your health

If you have been relying on your corporate health insurance, it’s time you bought a separate health insurance policy for yourself. This is because the insurance coverage offered by your employer may not be adequate in the long run. Also, if you were to transit from one job to another or just take a career break, you would not have an insurance to protect you during the transition. A health insurance takes care of all your healthcare expenses pre- and post-hospitalization. And the premium you pay towards health insurance also offers you tax benefits up to Rs 25,000 a year under Section 80 (D).

4. Create emergency fund

Apart from these investments you need to have a liquid fund worth six to 12 months of your expense to financially support you through any unforeseen circumstances such job loss, health hazards etc. This fund is meant to cover your day-to-day expenses, pay your bills and rent, and make EMI payments in case you suffered a loss of income. Without an emergency fund, you would end up digging into your savings or borrowing money from friends/family to take care of these expenses. And, that’s probably the last thing you want to do when you are in a financial emergency.

5. Create a budget and stick to it

Last but not the least, laying out a budget is much needed to control overspending and saving adequately. Assess your monthly expenses and see how it fits in your flow of income. Once you have done the math, you will know the scope you have for saving. Start your month by setting aside the money you intend to save. The rest can be used to pay for your monthly expenses. Ideally a budget allocation of 70:30 ratio into expenditure and savings is recommended.

(By Adhil Shetty. The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)