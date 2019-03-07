Women’s Day Special: More women borrowers checking their credit score

For reaching a credit healthy status, keeping a track of credit score is the first and one of the most important steps people usually take.

In the last 5 years, the prominence of credit score has increased exponentially. Every year, more and more people are becoming cognizant of the importance of credit score in personal finance. While earlier, people could only know their credit score after they applied for loan/ credit card with a lender, wherein the lender would request their credit score from the credit bureau so as to gauge their creditworthiness; now they can check their credit score anytime by themselves.

With the increase in awareness of credit score, the organizations providing the provision for people to check their credit score for free have witnessed a surge in the number of people checking their credit score. The most astonishing element in this surge is the growth in the number of women who are checking their credit score every year.

In the last one year alone, there has been a 3x growth in the number of women who checked their credit score with CreditMantri.

As credit score is the primary factor that lenders consider while gauging the creditworthiness of their borrowers, it is paramount to always maintain a good credit health.

CreditMantri was able to help over 50,000 women become credit healthy, i.e. they had limited access to financial products due to their credit profile earlier but have now got loans/cards. With growing awareness about the importance of good credit health, it is expected that the number will rise multifold in the coming years.

For reaching a credit healthy status, keeping a track of credit score is the first and one of the most important steps people usually take. With the increase in awareness of credit score’s importance for loans and credit cards, more and more people are actively checking their credit score every month. CreditMantri found out that 2 out of 3 people are actively checking their credit score every month.

With the surge in the number of women checking their credit score, it can be assumed that an increasing number of women will be applying for credit with lenders. This is beneficial for lenders as well because women have proven to be very consistent in their repayment ability as well.

According to CreditMantri, women have a track record of around making at least 4 out of 5 repayments on time. Keeping this in mind, many lenders have also created credit products catering exclusively to women. These products are created by taking the needs of women into consideration and benefit their users at every stage.

So, considering the fact lenders are creating many products exclusively for women along with the exponential rise in awareness of credit score among women, it can be expected that in the next few years, we can see a huge rise in women borrowers.

( By Ranjit Punja CEO and Co-Founder, CreditMantri)