Women’s Day Special: Golden rule of trading for women investors

Gone are the days when stock brokers used to jostle with each other to grab the physical shares at a desired price on the floors of the stock exchanges. With the advancement in technology and dematerialisation of shares, not only investors, but even the brokers may also do their jobs from their homes.

Such an improvement in the ease of trading, investment and dealing in shares provides an equal opportunity to both men and women to enter the equity segment.

However, only an easy way of investing in equities doesn’t make the equity investment an easy task. To deal with the market risks – which also provide an opportunity to earn superior return – an investor needs to study the markets, have ample time to track the market and also need to have interest to gather knowledge on how to pick a good script.

Moreover, to make money from equities, one should have adequate risk-tolerance capacity to withstand the period of market downturns and wait with patience for a market up cycle to redeem investments at a gain.

“It is said that individuals who make maximum profits from the stock market are pragmatic and have a disciplined approach and these qualities can be naturally found in women. While women are known for being better at saving as compared to men, there are some golden rules to derive riches from the stock market,” said Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart.

Apart from avoiding panicked exit at low markets, one has to diversify and select good stocks to reduce the impact of market risks on their portfolios.

“Stocks need to be bought at a bargain to start with, and then comes the rule of picking quality stocks after proper study. Investing in brands which are well known and are regularly used in our households are a good way of selecting stocks. Avoid having all eggs in the same basket, meaning it is wise to have stocks from different sectors. Monitoring the stocks and timing the buy and sell appropriately can give profitable returns to female investors,” Singhania said.