Women’s Day 2019: 6 steps women must take to play an active role in their financial lives

Gender gaps have reduced over a period of time in India in several areas, be it financial responsibilities, sharing chores at home or raising children. An aspiration to build wealth and indulging in investments are not left out of that ambit.

In fact, women have bigger aspirations than men. As per the Áspiration Index data, women in India are at 87.43%, while men are at 86.29% when it comes to career choices and financial independence. Amidst several government initiatives such as the MUDRA scheme, or self-help group (SHG) or microfinance institutions, women are in a fertile place to attain financial independence and prosperity. Let’s look at some of the ways in which women can play an active role in their financial lives.

Improve financial literacy

Lack of financial knowledge or exposure is often the reason why women play safe with their money, sticking only to conservative assets, not investing in high yielding instruments. In order to play an active role in your finances, you need to be educated about financial products and the workings of it. This will help you take a calculated risk, pick appropriate investment instruments and plan effectively for your short-term and long-term goals.

Participate in financial decision making at home

Don’t limit your financial standing to just sharing financial responsibilities at home. Play an active part in taking financial decisions and don’t be dependent on the men in the house to lay it all out for you. Your participation will not just empower you but also ensure there’s collective thinking, value addition, and tabling of merits and demerits before any decision is taken.

Budget for expenses

Budget is simply keeping an account of what your income is and how you can allocate it into expense and savings. So, keep a note of how much money is coming in, what your expenses are in terms of rent, food, utilities and allocate fund for each of these heads and how much you can afford to save. Ideally, a 70:30 ratio is recommended. Analyze your budget to understand where you may be going overboard with your spending and if you need to cut back on your expenses. You must make a point to review your budget at regular intervals with an increase in income and changing lifestyle.

Plan for emergencies

An important aspect of financial planning is hedging against the unforeseen. Emergencies such as health hazards, job loss etc. come unannounced and the best way to handle them is by staying financially prepared. For that, you need to have the necessary life and health insurance in your kitty and a liquid fund worth 6 to 12 months of your expenses set aside.

Save for retirement

Retirement planning is an important aspect of personal finance. Don’t look at it as a distant eventuality. Set aside a small amount every month to create an inflation-beating corpus for life after retirement. And the sooner you start, the more you are going to accumulate even with small contributions due to the power of compounding.

Don’t forget your own financial goal

Amidst everything, don’t forget your individual aspirations, both short- and long-term. It could be buying a car or house, going on vacation or funding higher studies. Assess your risk appetite and tenure and pick the right assets to attain your goals.

(By Adhil Shetty. The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)