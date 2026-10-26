A Mumbai investor bought shares worth Rs 4.41 lakh in November 2012. Around 16 months later, she sold a large part of her holding for more than Rs 92 lakh.

The investment had generated a massive return. The investor claimed that the profit was long-term capital gains and was exempt from tax under the provisions applicable at the time. But the Income Tax department did not accept the claim.

It suspected that the shares were part of a penny stock arrangement used to generate artificial tax-free capital gains. The department treated the entire sale proceeds of Rs 92.03 lakh as unexplained cash credit and also added an estimated commission payment.

The investor challenged the additions. She argued that the transactions were genuine, supported by bank statements, demat records and stock exchange contract notes.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, has now rejected her appeal and upheld the additions.

The case highlights why the Income Tax department may question unusually high returns from shares, even when the transactions are routed through a stock exchange and the money moves through banking channels.

How a Rs 4.4 lakh investment turned into Rs 92 lakh

The case relates to Sandhya Rakesh Sharma and assessment year 2014-15. According to the tribunal order, Sharma purchased 21,000 shares of Santoshimaa Tradelinks Ltd on November 19, 2012. The shares were bought off-market from Silverice Multi Trading Pvt Ltd at Rs 21 per share. The total investment was Rs 4,41,000.

The company later became known as Sunrise Asian Ltd, or SAL, following corporate restructuring. Sharma sold 18,850 shares in 14 transactions on the Bombay Stock Exchange between November 25, 2013, and March 12, 2014. The shares were sold through a registered broker. The average sale price was around Rs 488.50 per share. The total sale consideration came to Rs 92,03,421.

Sharma declared long-term capital gains of Rs 88,07,571 and claimed the amount as exempt under Section 10(38) of the Income Tax Act, which applied to eligible long-term capital gains from listed equity shares during the relevant assessment year.

The Income Tax department, however, questioned how the share price had increased so sharply in a short period.

Why the Income Tax department suspected penny stock manipulation

The assessment was reopened after the Income Tax department received information from the Investigation Wing in Kolkata. The investigation had identified Sunrise Asian Ltd as a penny stock company allegedly used by operators to generate bogus long-term capital gains and short-term capital losses. The department examined the company’s share price, trading volume and financial position.

According to the assessment order discussed by the tribunal, the share price had increased from around Rs 50 to more than Rs 615 during the period under investigation.

The rise was not supported by a corresponding improvement in the company’s financial performance, assets or business fundamentals. The department also found that trading in the shares was thin.

On most trading days, only around 50 to 100 shares changed hands. The order noted that there were often just one or two trades in a day. The price movement was also frequently close to the circuit limit of around 4.9% to 4.99%.

The Assessing Officer believed that the price rise was artificial and that transactions were arranged to help investors claim tax-exempt capital gains. The order noted that the share price movement was not in line with broader market trends.

The department also relied on statements recorded from alleged entry operators and other persons during the investigation.

These statements described how certain companies and shares were allegedly used to provide accommodation entries. In simple terms, the department suspected that investors could show a large profit on paper while bringing their own unaccounted money into the banking system in the form of share sale proceeds.

What did SEBI find about Sunrise Asian?

The tribunal also considered the findings of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. SEBI had investigated Sunrise Asian Ltd and connected entities for alleged share price manipulation and trading violations.

According to the tribunal order, SEBI imposed a joint and several penalty of Rs 1 crore on the company, five former directors and 80 connected entities in 2022.

The company and certain directors were also barred from the securities market for one year. The investigation covered trading activity between October 2012 and September 2015. Sharma’s share transactions fell within this period.

SEBI’s investigation found that connected entities had allegedly traded among themselves and helped create an artificially inflated price. The investigation also identified entities that acted as counterparties to the sale of shares at inflated prices.

The tribunal noted that the investigation had found a pattern of price manipulation involving the company and connected entities. These findings became an important part of the Income Tax department’s case.

Investor’s argument: Shares were bought and sold through proper channels

Sharma argued that she was a genuine investor and had no role in the alleged manipulation. She told the tribunal that the shares had been purchased through banking channels and that the transactions were supported by documents.

She submitted contract notes issued by the broker, demat statements showing the movement of shares and bank statements reflecting the sale proceeds. Her argument was that the transactions had taken place on the stock exchange through a registered broker. She also pointed out that she was not named in the SEBI investigation and that the brokers involved in her transactions were not part of the alleged scam.

The investor further argued that the Income Tax department had relied on statements of third parties without sharing them with her. She said she had not been given an opportunity to cross-examine those persons.

The tribunal order records her argument that the department had treated the sale proceeds as unexplained cash credit despite the supporting documents.

Why the tribunal rejected the investor’s explanation

The ITAT Mumbai examined the documents and the surrounding circumstances. It observed that contract notes, demat statements and bank statements showed how the transactions were routed. But the tribunal held that these documents alone did not establish that the underlying transactions were genuine.

The order noted that the investor had purchased 21,000 shares in physical form for Rs 4.41 lakh. She later sold 18,850 shares through the BSE in 14 transactions.

The tribunal also considered the abnormal price rise, the company’s weak financial position, low trading volumes and the SEBI findings. It found that these factors raised serious doubts about the genuineness of the capital gains claim.

The tribunal also noted that the Assessing Officer had issued summons to Sharma for personal attendance and verification. According to the order, she did not appear in response to the summons. Written replies were filed through her authorised representative, but the department said important explanations and confirmations were not provided.

The Assessing Officer had also issued notices to the exit providers, or the persons who bought the shares from the investor. These notices were not answered. The tribunal considered these circumstances along with the investigation material.

It concluded that the investor had not adequately rebutted the department’s findings. The tribunal upheld the conclusion that the claimed capital gains were not genuine and that the transactions were an accommodation entry.

What additions did the Income Tax department make?

The Assessing Officer made three additions.

Particulars Amount Sale proceeds treated as unexplained cash credit under Section 68 Rs 92,03,421 Estimated commission treated as unexplained expenditure under Section 69C Rs 2,76,103 Unexplained investment in shares Rs 56 Total additions Rs 94,79,580

The department treated the entire sale consideration of Rs 92.03 lakh as unexplained cash credit under Section 68.

It also estimated commission at 3% of the sale proceeds. The amount came to Rs 2.76 lakh. The department’s position was that entry providers charged commission for arranging such accommodation entries. Sharma denied paying any such commission.

The tribunal, however, upheld the addition after accepting the department’s conclusion that the main transaction was not genuine. The Rs 56 addition related to two shares of Essar India Ltd. The Assessing Officer had also questioned the price movement of this company and treated the investment as unexplained.

Why bank statements and demat records were not enough

The case shows that documents proving the movement of money and shares may not always settle a tax dispute. An investor may have a bank statement showing the sale proceeds. The demat account may also show that shares were sold on the stock exchange. But the Income Tax department can still examine whether the transactions were genuine.

In this case, the department questioned the company’s financial position, the sharp rise in the share price, the low trading volume and the findings of the investigation. The tribunal considered these factors together.

It did not accept the argument that the transactions were genuine merely because they were carried out through a broker and the sale proceeds were received through the banking system. The tribunal also rejected the investor’s argument that she had not been given a fair opportunity to respond.

It noted that the Assessing Officer had provided opportunities during the assessment proceedings and that the investor had not fully complied with the summons or produced all the explanations sought. The tribunal therefore found no merit in the appeal.

What the ruling means for investors

The ruling does not mean that every investor who earns a high return from a small company will face a tax addition. The important issue is whether the investment and sale transactions are genuine and whether the investor can explain them with supporting evidence.

A sharp rise in share price may attract scrutiny, especially when the company’s financial performance does not support the movement.

Investors should maintain records of the original purchase, payment, demat transfer, sale transactions and receipt of money. They should also respond to Income Tax notices and provide explanations when the department seeks details.

If the department relies on investigation material or statements of third parties, investors should carefully examine the allegations and respond with relevant evidence.

Dinkar Sharma, Partner, Jotwani Associates, said: “Investors should not assume that bank statements and contract notes alone will settle a tax query. When a transaction is questioned, they need to explain the investment, the price movement and the source of funds with proper records. It is important to respond to notices on time and keep supporting documents ready.”

The ruling relates to assessment year 2014-15 and the tax provisions applicable to that period. It should not be read as a blanket rule that all penny stock investments or high-return share transactions are bogus.

For Sharma, however, the tribunal found that the surrounding evidence did not support the claim of genuine long-term capital gains. The ITAT Mumbai dismissed her appeal and upheld the additions made by the Income Tax department.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the order passed by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, in the case of Sandhya Rakesh Sharma for assessment year 2014-15. The ruling relates to the facts and tax provisions applicable to that assessment year. It should not be interpreted as a blanket rule that all penny stock investments or high-return share transactions are bogus. Investors should consult a qualified tax professional for advice on their individual cases.

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