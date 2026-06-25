Imagine receiving a tax demand of over Rs 3 lakh even though your employer had deducted tax from your salary every month.

It may sound unusual, but this is exactly what happened to a salaried employee whose case recently came up before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai.

The employer had allegedly deducted tax at source (TDS) from her salary but failed to deposit it with the government. As a result, the TDS credit did not appear in her Form 26AS, and the Income Tax Department’s automated system generated a tax demand.

The Tribunal’s ruling has now reinforced an important legal principle: if tax has already been deducted from an employee’s income, the employee should not be made to pay that tax again simply because the employer failed to fulfil its legal obligation.

The decision could provide relief to many salaried taxpayers who face TDS mismatches while filing their income tax returns.

What was the case about?

The case involved Sophia Rick v. ITO, decided by the ITAT Mumbai for Assessment Year 2019-20.

Sophia Rick had filed her income tax return declaring an income of around Rs 18.41 lakh and claimed TDS credit of Rs 3.91 lakh deducted by her employer, M/s Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd.

However, while processing her return under Section 143(1), the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) allowed credit of only Rs 79,030 because the remaining TDS did not appear in Form 26AS. This resulted in a tax demand of about Rs 3.12 lakh.

She first approached the CPC through rectification proceedings, but the issue remained unresolved. Although her subsequent appeal was initially dismissed due to delay, the Tribunal accepted that she had been pursuing available legal remedies and agreed to hear the matter on merits.

Why did the mismatch happen?

When an employer deducts TDS from salary, it is required to deposit that amount with the government and file the necessary TDS returns. Only then does the tax credit appear in the employee’s Form 26AS.

In Sophia’s case, according to the reported order, the employer had allegedly deducted the tax but failed to deposit it. Consequently, the credit did not reflect in Form 26AS, even though the deduction had already been made from her salary.

Such situations often trigger automated tax demands because the Income Tax Department’s processing system compares the TDS claimed in the return with the credit available in Form 26AS.

Explaining this, Bhargav Baisoya, Legal Associate, Jotwani Associates, says: “In practice, a demand notice can be generated. The Department’s Centralised Processing Centre processes returns through automated systems. When your return claims a TDS credit that does not appear in Form 26AS, the system flags it as a mismatch and generates a demand. This happens automatically, without any human examination of the actual facts.”

He, however, points out that receiving a tax demand does not automatically mean the taxpayer is legally required to pay it.

What protection does the law provide?

The Tribunal examined Section 205 of the Income-tax Act, which states that where tax has been deducted at source, the tax cannot be recovered again from the taxpayer.

After examining the evidence—including Form 16, salary records and proof that salary had been received after TDS deduction—the ITAT held that the employee could not be held responsible for the employer’s default. It directed the Assessing Officer to verify the documents and grant the TDS credit if the deduction was established.

The Tribunal also relied on CBDT Instruction No. 275 dated June 1, 2015, which says that where tax has been deducted but not deposited, recovery should generally be pursued against the deductor rather than the taxpayer. The case note also refers to a Gujarat High Court ruling supporting the same principle.

According to Baisoya: “When an employer deducts TDS from an employee’s salary, that amount is no longer the employee’s money. The employer has taken it on behalf of the Government and is legally required to deposit it. If the employer fails to do so, that is the employer’s default not the employee’s.”

He further explains: “Section 205 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, provides a clear legal protection: once tax has been deducted from your income, you cannot be asked to pay it again. Your obligation for that portion of tax ends at the point of deduction.”

Does this mean you can ignore a tax demand?

Not at all.

Experts say that while the law protects taxpayers, any tax notice should be responded to promptly.

Baisoya says: “Receiving such a notice and being legally required to pay it are two different things.”

He adds: “If you receive such a notice, it must be responded to with proper evidence. Do not ignore it. Demonstrate through your documents that the deduction was made, assert your protection under Section 205, and the demand if properly contested, cannot be sustained against you.”

In other words, the legal protection exists, but taxpayers must establish that the TDS was indeed deducted from their income.

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What documents should you keep?

The case also highlights why salaried employees should preserve their employment and tax records even after changing jobs.

According to Baisoya, the following documents can prove crucial in case of a dispute:

-Monthly salary slips showing TDS deduction.

-Bank statements reflecting receipt of net salary.

-Form 16 issued by the employer, wherever available.

-Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

-Email communication with the employer regarding TDS or Form 16.

-Appointment letter or employment contract.

-Relieving or resignation documents, where applicable.

He notes that even if Form 26AS does not show the TDS credit, salary slips, bank records and Form 16 can help establish that tax was actually deducted.

What does this ruling mean for taxpayers?

The ruling reinforces a principle that courts and tribunals have repeatedly upheld over the years—that employees should not suffer because of an employer’s failure to deposit TDS.

At the same time, the ITAT did not grant relief mechanically. Instead, it directed the Assessing Officer to verify the supporting documents before allowing the TDS credit. This underlines that documentation remains critical in such cases.

For salaried taxpayers, the decision is also a reminder to regularly check Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement instead of waiting until the income tax return filing season. Spotting discrepancies early gives enough time to approach the employer and resolve the issue before filing the return.

If the mismatch persists despite genuine TDS deduction, the ruling indicates that taxpayers have legal protection—but only if they can back their claim with proper evidence.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the reported decision in Sophia Rick v. ITO (ITAT Mumbai) and expert views. The outcome of individual tax disputes depends on the facts of each case. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before taking any decision based on a judicial ruling.

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