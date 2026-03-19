In a significant ruling that brings clarity to a long-standing tax dispute, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) held that taxpayers can claim Section 54 exemption on capital gains even for properties purchased outside India, provided the investment was made before April 1, 2015.

The case, Vaijanthi Mahavir Oza vs Income Tax Officer (ITA No. 5799), relates to Assessment Year (AY) 2014–15 and revolves around whether reinvestment in a residential property abroad qualifies for tax exemption under Section 54.

The case: Sale in India, investment in the US

The taxpayer had sold a residential property in India and earned long-term capital gains. She then reinvested the proceeds into a residential house in Michigan, USA, and claimed exemption under Section 54. However, the tax department rejected the claim.

The Assessing Officer (AO) argued that exemption should not be allowed because the new property was located outside India. This view was later upheld by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)], who relied on legislative intent and later amendments to justify the denial.

Where the dispute began

At the heart of the dispute lies a key legislative change. As Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner, Jotwani Associates, explains: “Till the year 2014, Section 54 of the Income-tax Act was simple. If you sold a house and reinvested the gains therefrom into a new residential house, you were entitled to claim an exemption. At that time, the law did not say the new house had to be in India.”

The confusion arose after the Finance Act, 2014, which amended the law to specify that the new residential property must be “situated in India”, effective from April 1, 2015.

Tax department’s stand: Apply amendment retrospectively

Despite the amendment being effective from AY 2015–16, the tax authorities attempted to apply this restriction to earlier years as well.

Sharma highlights this concern: “Subsequent to the amendment as aforesaid in the year 2014, the tax authorities sought to apply the new rules retrospectively and thereby tried to revoke exemptions for overseas properties acquired well before the changes in law took effect.”

This approach led to litigation, including the present case.

ITAT’s ruling: No retrospective application

The ITAT rejected the tax department’s position and ruled in favour of the taxpayer. It noted that for AY 2014–15, the law did not restrict investment to India. Therefore, exemption under Section 54 cannot be denied merely because the new property is located abroad.

The Tribunal also emphasized that the amendment introduced a new condition, and hence cannot be treated as clarificatory.

As Sharma puts it: “Since the 2014 amendment added a brand-new restriction, it can only apply moving forward, i.e., prospectively (from Assessment Year 2015–16 onwards) and not retrospectively.”

‘Not a clarification, but a substantive change’

One of the key arguments from the tax department was that the amendment merely clarified existing law. However, the Tribunal disagreed.

The ruling effectively underscores that adding a geographical restriction significantly alters taxpayer rights and cannot be read into the law retrospectively.

In Sharma’s words: “The Government tried to argue they were just ‘clarifying’ the old law. The Tribunal disagreed and noted that adding a geographical limit is a major change to a taxpayer’s rights and is not just a simple clarification.”

Why this ruling matters for taxpayers

The decision is particularly important for taxpayers who invested in overseas residential property before April 1, 2015.

It reinforces key principles of tax certainty and fairness.

As Sharma explains: “If one faces a dispute or litigation with respect to an investment made in overseas property before 2015, this ruling is there for his protection.”

He further adds that the ruling strengthens fundamental tax principles: “Predictability: You should be able to make financial decisions based on the law as it stands today.”

“Good Faith: If you followed the rules at the time of your investment, you shouldn’t be penalized because the rules changed later.” “Certainty: It protects you from ‘after-the-fact’ reinterpretations of the law by tax authorities,” he said.

Legal position now clearer

The ITAT also relied on judicial precedents, including High Court rulings, which have consistently held that prior to the 2014 amendment, there was no restriction on the location of the new residential property.

By reaffirming that the amendment applies only prospectively, the Tribunal has provided much-needed clarity on the issue.

As Sharma sums it up: “Thus, the ruling once again reaffirms that tax laws must operate with certainty and integrity and the Taxpayers cannot be asked to revisit past decisions through the lens of future amendments.”

Summing up…

For investments made before April 1, 2015, taxpayers can still claim Section 54 exemption even if the new house is located outside India—provided all other conditions are met.

It should be noted here that this ruling has been pronounced by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). Such decisions can be challenged before the respective High Court and, subsequently, the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

