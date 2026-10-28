The Income Tax Department cannot treat a business as bogus merely because a woman initially denies running it during a search. It must also establish that the business actually belongs to another person or entity, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled in a case involving a woman who ran a timber trading business.

The Chandigarh bench of the ITAT gave relief to Meena Garg of Yamunanagar after the tax department treated the income of her proprietorship as income belonging to Punjab Plywood Industries, a firm in which male members of her family were partners.

The tribunal found that the department had not established the necessary link between the two businesses to prove that Garg’s proprietorship was a benami concern. It set aside the order of the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals and allowed her appeals.

The ruling, pronounced on February 26, 2014, covers six assessment years from 2002-03 to 2007-08.

Why did the Income Tax Department question her business?

The dispute came to light after a search was conducted in the family group in March 2007.

During the search, Garg’s statement was recorded by the tax department. She said she was a housewife and depended on her husband for household expenses. She also denied running a timber trading business.

When officials asked her about Punjab Timber Trading Company, her proprietorship, she said she did not know anything about the business and did not have its books of accounts.

In her statement, she said she signed income tax returns as instructed by her husband and was not involved in the family’s business activities.

The department also recorded her statement during the assessment proceedings. On that occasion, she acknowledged that she had her own timber trading business.

She said she had started the business in 1997 after her husband told her about it. She also stated that she employed a worker and signed cheques presented by her husband.

However, she said she did not manage the business directly.

The conflicting statements became central to the tax dispute.

The Assessing Officer concluded that Garg was only lending her name to the business and that Punjab Plywood Industries was the actual owner. The officer therefore treated the income of Punjab Timber Trading Company as income belonging to Punjab Plywood Industries.

The Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals upheld the assessment. Garg then challenged the decision before the ITAT.

What did the taxpayer argue?

Garg argued that Punjab Timber Trading Company was her independent proprietorship and that she had a separate PAN.

Her case was that the department could not transfer the income of her business to another firm merely because her husband and other family members were involved in that firm.

She also argued that the Income Tax Act did not provide for clubbing an individual’s business income with the income of a separate firm simply because her husband was one of its partners.

Another important point was the absence of evidence showing that the capital invested in her business had come from Punjab Plywood Industries.

The tribunal examined these arguments along with the statements recorded by the tax department.

Why did ITAT rule in her favour?

The tribunal examined an earlier Madras High Court decision that the tax department had relied on to support its position.

In that case, the court had considered several circumstances while deciding whether a business was benami. These included the use of the same business premises, the movement of capital between businesses, the nature of the business and the actual involvement of family members in running it.

The ITAT found that similar evidence had not been established in Garg’s case.

It noted that the department had not shown that Punjab Plywood Industries had supplied materials to Punjab Timber Trading Company or transferred money to it. Nor had it established that the two businesses operated from the same premises.

The tribunal also considered Garg’s explanation that she had been nervous during the search and had misunderstood the questions being asked.

When questioned later about her initial denial, she explained that she thought the questions related to her husband’s business.

The tribunal did not consider her initial statement sufficient to establish that her proprietorship was bogus.

In its order, the ITAT observed: “In the absence of such nexus, there is no provision to hold that the firm i.e. M/s Punjab Timber Trading Co run by the assessee was ‘benami’ of M/s Punjab Plywood Industries.”

The tribunal concluded that the tax department had not established the necessary connection between the two businesses.

It set aside the order of the Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals and held that Punjab Timber Trading Company could not be treated as a bogus proprietorship on the evidence presented.

The appeals filed by Garg were allowed.

Can the department club a wife’s business income with her husband’s firm’s income?

The case highlights the importance of evidence when the tax department questions the ownership of a business.

A person’s initial statement during a search can be relevant to an assessment, but the department must examine the facts and circumstances before concluding that a business operating in one person’s name actually belongs to another entity.

The ruling does not mean that every business registered in a wife’s name must automatically be accepted as her independent business. Nor does it prevent the department from questioning an arrangement where evidence suggests that the business is only operating in someone else’s name.

The key issue in Garg’s case was that the department had not established the necessary link between her proprietorship and the other firm.

Radhika Teotia, CA, RPS Legal Associates, says, “The important takeaway is that the tax department must establish the facts before treating a person’s business as benami and shifting its income to another entity. A family relationship or an initial statement during a search, by itself, should not replace evidence showing who actually owns and runs the business.”

For taxpayers, the case serves as a reminder to maintain proper business records and be able to explain the source of capital, ownership of assets and the actual conduct of business. These details can become important if the tax department questions whether a business genuinely belongs to the person in whose name it operates.

Source: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, Meena Garg vs Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, ITA Nos. 1165 to 1170/CHD/2013, order pronounced on February 26, 2014.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an ITAT order pronounced on February 26, 2014. The ruling relates to the facts and evidence presented in that specific case and should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption from tax scrutiny for businesses owned by family members. Taxpayers should seek professional advice based on their individual circumstances.

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